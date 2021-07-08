TIm Ryan raises $2.28 million for Ohio Senate bid

Rep. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) RyanJD Vance says he regrets past criticism of Trump JD Vance jumps into Ohio Senate primary Senate hopefuls embrace nuking filibuster MORE (D-Ohio) has raised nearly $2.3 million since launching his Senate bid in April, his campaign announced on Thursday.

Ryan, a former presidential candidate who has represented a swath of northeastern Ohio for nearly 20 years, pulled in $2.28 million in the second quarter. He will report having nearly $2.6 million in cash on hand when his campaign files with the Federal Election Committee (FEC) next week.

The vast majority of contributions to Ryan’s Senate campaign — 96 percent — were under $100, and the average donation size was just $27.

“Tim Ryan’s historic fundraising is just one way that he’s shown he’s ready to flip Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat and give Ohio the most pro-worker Senate delegation in the country,” Izzy Levy, a spokesperson for the campaign, said in a statement.

“From now through next November, Tim will continue to unify Ohioans and build grassroots power with his relentless focus on the working people of this state.”

Ryan is the only Democrat so far to announce a bid to replace retiring Sen. Rob Portman Robert (Rob) Jones PortmanSenate eyes taking up bipartisan infrastructure deal as soon as July 19 Democrat Jacky Rosen becomes 22nd senator to back bipartisan infrastructure deal The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump sues Twitter, Facebook MORE (R-Ohio) next year.

Meanwhile, the Republican primary field has grown crowded, with author and venture capitalist J.D. Vance becoming the latest contender to enter the race for the GOP nomination.

Other top Republican contenders include former Ohio GOP Chair Jane Timken, former state Treasurer Josh Mandel, investment banker Mike Gibbons and businessman Bernie Moreno.

Ohio has lurched to the right in recent years as many longtime Democratic voters have moved away from the party and its candidates. Former President Trump Donald TrumpTrump golf club reaches 0K settlement with NJ over drunk driving crash Trump to attend fight of supporter Conor McGregor Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended MORE carried the state in 2020 by 8 points, and there is currently only one statewide elected Democrat in office, Sen. Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownJD Vance jumps into Ohio Senate primary Democrats say there's no time to wait on including climate in infrastructure The Hill's Morning Report - Bidens to visit Surfside, Fla., collapse site MORE.

But Democrats are hoping that Portman’s retirement, a chaotic Republican primary and Ryan’s emphasis on labor issues will put the state in play in 2022. Republicans need to gain only one seat in the Senate to recapture the majority, making Ohio an even more tempting target for Democrats.