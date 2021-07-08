Senate GOP campaign arm to run ads against Warnock during MLB games

The National Republican Senatorial Committee said that it was going to run an ad during two Major League Baseball games aimed at Sen. Raphael Warnock Raphael WarnockRep. Andy Kim donates Jan. 6 suit to Smithsonian The Hill's Morning Report - Bidens to visit Surfside, Fla., collapse site Trump says Herschel Walker will enter Georgia Senate race MORE (D-Ga.) that highlights his refusal to oppose the MLB’s decision to move its All-Star Game from Atlanta to Denver.

“Baseball's midsummer classic: The All Star game. The $100 million boost to Georgia's economy, until the radical left woke crowd took it all away, forcing the MLB to boycott Georgia. Even Stacey Abrams opposed the boycott, but Senator Warnock refused to oppose it,” the ad said.

The ad subsequently plays a clip of Warnock on CNN during an interview with Dana Bash Dana BashZients skirts question about whether low-vaccinated areas should reimpose mask mandates Arkansas governor: 'Bad precedent' to send privately funded guardsmen to border Sullivan says US preparing more Russia sanctions over Navalny MORE as he says, “I think we all have to use our voices.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Senator Warnock's voice cost Georgia $100 million. Play ball. Donate today,” a voice says at the end of the ad.

The ad is scheduled to be played in Georgia during the Home Run Derby on Monday and the All-Star Game on Tuesday.

MLB's decision to move the game from Atlanta to Denver was in protest of the Peach State's decision to pass a voting bill that critics said would restrict voters' access to the ballot and was aimed at people of color. Warnock said he respected the decision.

“The decision by MLB is a result of politicians silencing Georgians to stay in power. While I hope that athletes & others will protest this unjust law by coming to Georgia, I respect the players' decision,” Warnock said on Twitter in April.

In a statement following the MLB announcement, Warnock said, “It is my hope that businesses, athletes, and entertainers can protest this law not by leaving Georgia but by coming here and fighting voter suppression head on, and hand-in-hand with the community.”

The decision by MLB is a result of politicians silencing Georgians to stay in power. While I hope that athletes & others will protest this unjust law by coming to Georgia, I respect the players' decision.



I'll keep fighting as hard as I can for federal voting rights legislation. — Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) April 2, 2021

According to Politifact, Warnock did not make any call to boycott the state during his interview on CNN.