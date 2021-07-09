Trump unhappy with Guilfoyle backing Greitens: report

Former President Trump Donald Trump2 Seattle police officers illegally trespassed while rioters stormed the Capitol Podcast host Katie Halper: Trump opponents should be against Assange extradition Hillicon Valley: Warren asks SEC to take closer look at cryptocurrency exchanges | Maryland town knocked offline as part of massive ransomware attack | Huawei hires three new lobbying firms MORE is irritated that his son’s girlfriend, former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle Kimberly GuilfoyleGiuliani to stump for Greitens in Missouri Eric Trump buys .2M home near father's golf club in Florida Missouri Republicans move to block Greitens in key Senate race MORE, is backing former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens in the state’s Senate contest.

Politico Playbook reported on Friday that Trump has complained about Guilfoyle’s decision to join Greitens’s Senate campaign as its national chairwoman, believing that the former Missouri governor could prove damaging to Republicans’ efforts to hold retiring Sen. Roy Blunt Roy Dean BluntGiuliani to stump for Greitens in Missouri Lobbying world The Hill's 12:30 Report - Presented by Facebook - Senate to vote on elections bill MORE’s (R-Mo.) seat next year.

Once a rising star in Republican politics, Greitens resigned as governor in 2018 amid mounting scandals, including allegations that he blackmailed a woman whom he had an affair with. Greitens has admitted to the affair, but has denied the blackmail allegations.

Since announcing his Senate campaign in March, Greitens has sought to tie himself closely to the former president, touting the endorsement of Trump allies such as former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiLaura Jane Grace to perform concert at Four Seasons Total Landscaping Arizona secretary of state seeks investigation into Trump, allies Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended MORE and bringing on Guilfoyle as his national campaign chairwoman.

But one Trump adviser told Playbook that Trump would not endorse Greitens at this point in time, given the former governor’s controversial history.

There’s already a long list of Republicans vying for the nomination to replace Blunt next year, with top contenders including Rep. Vicky Hartzler Vicky Jo HartzlerGiuliani to stump for Greitens in Missouri Defense contractors ramp up donations to GOP election objectors The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Bipartisan group reaches infrastructure deal; many questions remain MORE (R-Mo.) and state Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Other prominent Republicans are believed to be eyeing the seat as well, including Reps. Ann Wagner Ann Louise WagnerGiuliani to stump for Greitens in Missouri Missouri Republicans move to block Greitens in key Senate race Democratic Kansas City, Mo., mayor eyes Senate run MORE (R-Mo.), Billy Long William (Billy) H. LongGiuliani to stump for Greitens in Missouri Trump brings show to border Missouri Republicans move to block Greitens in key Senate race MORE (R-Mo.) and Jason Smith Jason Thomas SmithGiuliani to stump for Greitens in Missouri GAO rules Biden freeze on border wall funds legal House Democrats to kick off .5 trillion spending process without budget MORE (R-Mo.).

A March survey from Trump’s pollster Tony Fabrizio found Greitens with a nearly 40-point lead in the GOP primary contest. But more recent polling is scarce and the field has grown significantly since then.