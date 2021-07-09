Sanders reaffirms support for Turner in Ohio amid Democratic rift

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Hill's Morning Report - Biden renews families plan pitch; Senate prepares to bring infrastructure package to floor Senate eyes taking up bipartisan infrastructure deal as soon as July 19 Briahna Joy Gray: Left is 'missing' ways critical race theory is being 'politicized' by the right MORE (I-Vt.) reaffirmed his support for progressive congressional candidate Nina Turner, a former co-chair of his 2020 presidential campaign, in the Democratic primary in Ohio's 11th District next month.

"The upcoming congressional election in Ohio has everything to do with the future of the Democratic Party," Sanders said in a tweet on Friday. "Will Democrats stand with the working class and have the courage to take on wealthy special interests? I know that Nina Turner will, which is why I strongly support her."

The Cleveland-area race to replace now-Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge Marcia FudgeBlack Caucus PAC endorses Nina Turner's opponent in Ohio special election Turner picks up Cleveland Plain Dealer endorsement in special House race Why I preserve the American Dream MORE has divided establishment and progressive Democrats. While there are 13 Democrats running in the primary, Turner and Shontel Brown are the two front-runners.

Last week, House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) made the rare move of endorsing Brown in the race, telling The New York Times that his decision did not have anything to do with Sanders or Turner. However, the Democratic congressman warned of the effect that progressive slogans such as "defund the police" and "Medicare for All" could have on the party as a whole.

The issue of U.S. support for Israel has also permeated the race, with a number of pro-Israel Democrats, including Reps. Josh Gottheimer Joshua (Josh) GottheimerOvernight Health Care: White House signals new COVID-19 strategy as delta variant spreads | McConnell urges vaccinations | Maryland says all COVID-19 deaths last month were among unvaccinated Problem Solvers Caucus backs bipartisan infrastructure deal Biden, Pelosi on collision course MORE (N.J.), Ted Deutch Theodore (Ted) Eliot DeutchTop Democrat leads bipartisan trip to Middle East Iran nuclear talks seen as best chance to free US detainees Musicians, broadcasters battle in Congress over radio royalties MORE (Fla.), David Trone David John TroneImproving college affordability for National Guardsmen and reservists Bold leadership is necessary to curb violence against youth Chamber-endorsed Dems struggle on election night MORE (Md.) and Brad Schneider Bradley (Brad) Scott SchneiderTop Democrat leads bipartisan trip to Middle East Democrat says he won't introduce resolution to censure Greene Greene apologizes for comparing vaccine rules to Holocaust MORE (Ill.) voicing their support for Brown.

On Friday, the Democratic Majority for Israel PAC released a statement criticizing Turner for her past remarks on President Biden Joe BidenJohn Kerry to visit Moscow officials to discuss 'global climate ambition' Civil rights leaders find meeting with WH 'encouraging' amidst voting rights battle Pentagon eyes places to send Afghan interpreters as Biden pledges evacuations by end of July MORE and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonBiden, Obama 10 minutes apart but rarely together Hillary Clinton blasts state election bills as move 'toward white supremacist authoritarianism' The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump sues Twitter, Facebook MORE.

“In her latest negative ad, Nina Turner does not refute a single fact contained in DMFI PAC’s ad about her harsh attacks on Secretary Clinton and President Biden, or her opposition to the Democratic Party platform," the group's president Mark Mellman, who is also a columnist for The Hill, said in a statement.

Whoever wins the primary on Aug. 3 will likely be successful in the general election given the district's considerable Democratic tilt.