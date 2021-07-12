Wisconsin Rep. Gallagher raises nearly $625K amid Senate speculation

Wisconsin Rep. Mike Gallagher Michael (Mike) John GallagherBehind China's grand façade lies deep insecurity House lawmakers propose major budget increase for key cyber agency Cotton heads to Iowa to launch 'Veterans to Victory' program MORE (R) raised nearly $625,000 in the second quarter amid speculation he could run for Senate in 2022, according to numbers first released to The Hill on Monday.

Gallagher's campaign told The Hill his campaign raised $304,000 and his joint fundraising committee raised $315,000 during the period.

The congressman's latest haul follows his first-quarter fundraising haul of $830,000, bringing his six-month fundraising total to nearly $1.5 million. Gallagher has $2.3 million on hand, according to his campaign.

While the congressman's eighth congressional district is considered safely Republican, he has been floated as a potential Senate contender if Sen. Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonAdvocacy groups press Biden to name new watchdog at housing agency McConnell: House, Senate GOP wins in 2022 would check Biden Overnight Energy: 'Eye of fire,' Exxon lobbyist's comments fuel renewed attacks on oil industry | Celebrities push Biden to oppose controversial Minnesota pipeline | More than 75 companies ask Congress to pass clean electricity standard MORE (R-Wis.) decides not to run for reelection in 2022. Johnson has not yet made an announcement on whether he will run again.

In addition to Gallagher, former Rep. Sean Duffy Sean DuffyRachel Campos-Duffy named co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend Lobbying world CNN's Ana Navarro to host Biden roundtable on making 'Trump a one-term president' MORE (Wis.) and former Lieutenant Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch have been floated as possible Republican contenders.

Several Democrats have filed to run in the race, including state Sen. Chris Larson (D), State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, radiologist Gillian Battino, businessman Adam Murphy and attorney Peter Peckarsky.

Wisconsin stands to be a consequential state in the battle for control of the upper chamber next year. Biden narrowly won the state against then-President Trump Donald TrumpYoungkin releases new ad seeking to tie McAuliffe to Trump in Virginia's governors race Trump says being impeached twice didn't change him: 'I became worse' Lobbyists, moderate Democrats rely on debunked arguments against tax hikes MORE in 2020 after Trump flipped it in 2016.

The Cook Political Report rates the seat as "lean Republican."