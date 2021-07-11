Trump, DeSantis lead CPAC straw poll

Former President Trump Donald TrumpCalifornia event center drops plans to host Gaetz, Greene's 'America First' tour Murkowski: Trump has 'threatened to do a lot' to those who stand up to him Alaska GOP endorses Murkowski primary challenger MORE and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantisThe Hill's Morning Report: Afghanistan's future now up to Afghans, Biden says Virginia school appealing reinstatement of teacher suspended over gender pronoun policy Rubio, Demings rake in cash as Florida Senate race heats up MORE (R) led the pack in the Conservative Political Action Conference’s (CPAC) straw poll for the 2024 GOP presidential nominee.

Trump held a commanding lead, with 70 percent of those who responded to the survey saying they would vote for him in the Republican primary if it were held today. DeSantis came in second with 21 percent.

But when polling the 2024 Republican primary ballot without Trump, DeSantis led the pack with 68 percent of the vote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sen. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulRand Paul vows to introduce public transportation mask mandate repeal Democrat Charles Booker launches Senate challenge against Rand Paul The Hill's Morning Report - Bidens to visit Surfside, Fla., collapse site MORE (R-Ky.), former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley Nikki HaleyHaley to stump for Youngkin in Virginia The Hill's Morning Report - 2024 GOPers goal: Tread carefully, don't upset Trump GOP 2024 hopefuls face challenge: Not upsetting Trump MORE, Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzThe Memo: Biden struggles to impose his will as problems multiply The Hill's Morning Report: Afghanistan's future now up to Afghans, Biden says Haley to stump for Youngkin in Virginia MORE (R-Texas), Fox News host Tucker Carlson Tucker CarlsonThe Memo: Biden and Democrats face dilemma on vaccine mandates Tucker Carlson says he was pursuing Putin interview around time of spying claims Tucker Carlson claims NSA leaked private emails to journalists MORE, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Kristi Lynn NoemOvernight Energy: Newsom asks Californians to cut personal water consumption to fight off drought | John Kerry to visit Moscow officials to discuss 'global climate ambition' | EPA bans sale of COVID-19 disinfectant authorized under Trump South Dakota governor sending more troops to US-Mexico border The Hill's 12:30 Report: Surfside search continues as Tropical Storm Elsa hits MORE (R) and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Mike PompeoSunday shows preview: Biden defends troop withdrawal in Afghanistan; COVID-19 impacting unvaccinated pockets Watchdog: Pompeo spent ,000 on taxpayer-funded 'Madison Dinners' Biden cannot counter China with a team that lacks expertise MORE (R) all received 1 percent in the poll that included Trump.

#BREAKING: Former President Trump wins the #CPAC straw poll for 2024 GOP presidential nominee, with Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) winning the straw poll for a race in which Trump doesn't run. pic.twitter.com/u6mI1H8IG2 — Forbes (@Forbes) July 11, 2021

In the survey that left off Trump, Pompeo came in second at 5 percent, and Donald Trump Jr., the former president’s son, came in third with 4 percent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceTrump denies fighting with Pence for hiring Lewandowski Professors of questionable expertise: The Capitol breach and '1619' Biden cannot counter China with a team that lacks expertise MORE clocked in at zero percent.

The results from the regional CPAC convention come after DeSantis ran narrowly ahead of former President Trump in a poll of potential 2024 candidates conducted last month at the Western Conservative Summit in Denver.

That survey found that 74.12 percent of respondents said they would approve of DeSantis for president in three years, compared with 71.43 percent who said the same of Trump.

The Florida governor won 275 votes, while the former president received 265.

A straw poll from the annual CPAC in February, showed Trump with 55 percent of the vote, followed by DeSantis at 21 percent and Noem at 4 percent. Without Trump in the mix, DeSantis received 43 percent of the vote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump earlier this month told Fox News host Sean Hannity Sean Patrick HannityHannity tells fans to 'take their sports back' by singing national anthem Stephen Miller contends no president dealt better hand than Biden The Hill's Morning Report - Biden renews pleas as US COVID-19 vax rate slows MORE that he has made a decision on if he will run for president again in 2024 but has not yet made that determination public.

“You are not going to answer, but I have to ask, where are you in the process?” Hannity asked Trump, referring to his decision on whether to mount another White House bid.

“Let me ask you this, without giving the answer, what the answer is, have you made up your mind?” Hannity asked.

“Yes,” Trump responded.

In May, Trump said he would “certainly” consider DeSantis as his running mate should he throw his hat in the ring again in 2024.