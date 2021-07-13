Youngkin skipping Virginia gubernatorial debate over moderator's donation

Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin's campaign on Monday said that he will not attend the Virginia Bar Association debate this month over a past donation made by "PBS Newshour" moderator Judy Woodruff to the Clinton Foundation's Haiti earthquake relief fund more than a decade ago.

Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter said it would be a "conflict of interest to have former Clinton Foundation board member Terry McAuliffe being ‘questioned’ by a Clinton Foundation donor.”

McAuliffe has close ties to former President Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonJill Biden teaming with 'Sesame Street' to help military families discuss race with children McCarthy, GOP face a delicate dance on Jan. 6 committee Made for Vegas: Trump's rallies now a 'nostalgia act' MORE, previously serving on the board of directors of the Clinton Foundation and chairing Hillary Clinton's 2008 presidential campaign.

Woodruff's $250 donation was made in 2010 when the foundation's Haiti earthquake relief fund was being led by Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonDemocrats' midterm exposure to blue state high unemployment Huawei hires three new lobbying firms Inside Biden's pragmatic approach to coronavirus rules MORE and fellow former President George W. Bush.

Youngkin's campaign also criticized the debate format, saying the Virginia Bar Association's move to not include a discussion in the forum on jobs and the economy was an "insurmountable barrier in our negotiations."

Sara Just, the executive producer of "PBS Newshour," called the move "outrageous."

"Judy's donation to the Clinton-Bush Haiti Fund was in response to bipartisan call by Clinton & George W. Bush in 2010 for relief for Haiti following a devastating earthquake. Seeing it thru any other lens is completely misleading," Just tweeted. "And it should go without saying, Judy — over the course of her distinguished career — has never donated to a politician or any political party."

Youngkin's move to not participate marks a break in the 36-year tradition that has seen Virginia's gubernatorial candidate take part in the debate. The Republican candidate's campaign announced on Monday that he would participate in three debates, while McAuliffe has agreed to five.

McAuliffe reacted to Youngkin's move in a statement, saying, "It’s no surprise he does not have the courage to face me at this debate and answer questions just as every Republican and Democratic nominee for governor has done since 1985."