Former Cummings staffer unveils congressional bid

Jimmy Fremgen, a former staffer to the late Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.), announced Tuesday that he will seek the House seat in California's Sixth Congressional District, held by Rep. Doris Matsui (D).

“When I worked as Senior Policy Advisor for the House Oversight Committee and Congressman Elijah Cummings, I learned the importance of passionate, engaged, and locally driven congressional oversight," Fremgen said in a statement.

"Congressman Cummings taught me that to be an authentic public servant, you need to hear directly from the people you work for, by being present and accessible. I am running because I would like to see that model of service brought to Sacramento."

Matsui has held the Sacramento-area seat since 2005, when it was the Fifth Congressional District. She won reelection in the Democratic stronghold last year with 73 percent of the vote.

In announcing his campaign, Fremgen related the challenges that he has encountered in the past year, including losing his job and business and undergoing heart surgery last fall.

"My story is not unique. Struggling families all over our community are facing similar—or worse—challenges, while Congress alternates between sitting on their hands and patting themselves on the back," Fremgen said.

On his campaign's website, Fremgen focuses on largely progressive issues including "Medicare for All," preventing gun violence and addressing climate change. He also vows to fight corporate donations to campaigns, pledging to not accept donations from corporate PACs.

“Wealthy corporations and donors have more than enough representation in government. Working families deserve someone that will put their interests first and serve them instead," Fremgen said in Tuesday's statement.

“I will build on my experience as an investigator for the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee to hold corporations and government accountable," he added. "Sacramento has the second highest number of homeless families living outdoors in the nation. The disparity between working families and the wealthy, politically connected elite is staggering."