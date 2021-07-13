Nikki Haley calls for 'every governor' to ban funding for critical race theory

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley Nikki HaleyTrump, DeSantis lead CPAC straw poll Haley to stump for Youngkin in Virginia The Hill's Morning Report - 2024 GOPers goal: Tread carefully, don't upset Trump MORE (R) on Monday called on every governor to ban funding for critical race theory.

During an interview on Fox News’ “America Reports,” Haley decried the decades-old theory, stating that it will have “long-lasting” impacts on the way children see themselves.

“Every governor in the county needs to ban funding for critical race theory. Governors can decide this,” Haley said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This will have effects that will go long-lasting into our kids. They don’t need to be judged from the second they walk into school. They don’t need to be told which label they are when they walk into school. We need to treat kids as the opportunities they’re going to be to fix America not break them before they start,” Haley said.

WATCH: @NikkiHaley joins @SandraSmithFox on set to discuss the latest on the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the anti-government protests in Cuba. PLUS her take on the battle over critical race theory and her plans for 2024 #AmericaReports pic.twitter.com/FnFJ4bzjW6 — America Reports (@AmericaRpts) July 12, 2021

The comments come as several GOP-led states have taken action to limit the teaching of critical race theory, which examines the impact of race on America’s laws and institutions. Republicans argue that the theory divides children over race and is in itself discriminatory.

Haley said the theory teaches white kids that they’re “bad,” and that Black and brown kids are “never enough.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Think about a five-year-old that starts kindergarten and they don’t know anything about color. If she’s white, you’re telling her that she’s bad. If she’s brown or black, you’re telling her she’s never enough and she’ll always be a victim,” Haley said. “That is harmful for the very wellbeing of our children.”

Haley is among a handful of high-profile Republicans seen as a possible contender for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024. She one of six candidates to receive one percent support in the Conservative Political Action Conference’s (CPAC) straw poll this weekend.

Haley said that she wouldn’t run if former President Trump Donald TrumpOvernight Defense: Top US commander in Afghanistan departs | US sends delegation to Haiti after request for troops | Senate Dems propose .3B for Pentagon in Capitol security bill Fauci and Birx warned Scott Atlas was 'dangerous' Report: RNC chief counsel called 2020 Trump legal efforts 'a joke' MORE decided to enter the race, but noted that the GOP’s priority should be the 2022 midterms.

“I don’t think I would have to make a decision until 2023. If the president ran, I would never run against him. I’m loyal, I support him, I always have he’s a friend,” Haley said.

“You know, I think right now we have to understand that 2024 won’t matter if we don’t win 2022. House, Senate, governor’s races have never been more important than they are right now,” Haley said.