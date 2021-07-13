Former Georgia ethics official to challenge McBath

Jake Evans, former chair of the Georgia ethics commission, on Tuesday announced a bid to unseat incumbent Democratic Rep. Lucy McBath Lucia (Lucy) Kay McBathGun violence: Save the thoughts and prayers, it's time for Senate action Sunday shows preview: US hails Israel-Hamas cease-fire; 'vast differences' remain between Biden, GOP on infrastructure Lawmakers brace for battles with colleagues as redistricting kicks off MORE in the state's Sixth District.

Speaking to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Evans said he is running because “the radical left is seeking to erase our culture, our values and our American identity."

“I’m a fighter for the people and I deliver results for the people,” he said. “We’re going to run an unafraid conservative campaign because America needs fighters who will stand up for the Constitution and not for political opportunism.”

During his five years as the ethics commission chair, Evans looked into mapmaking mistakes, ineligible voters and worked on two do-over votes in Republican-on-Republican elections.

The Journal-Constitution notes that Evans is joining fellow Republican Meagan Hanson in running to unseat McBath, who flipped the district's seat in 2018 after running a campaign centered around progressive issues, particularly gun control, after her teenage son was killed in a shooting.

Though the district has leaned further left since McBath's election, the Journal-Constitution points out it has historically been a launching pad for many prominent GOP figures, including former Speaker Newt Gingrich Newton (Newt) Leroy GingrichMORE and former Sens. Johnny Isakson Johnny IsaksonLoeffler meets with McConnell amid speculation of another Senate run Loeffler group targets Democrats with billboards around baseball stadium Warnock raises nearly M since January victory MORE and Tom Price Thomas (Tom) Edmunds PriceA proposal to tackle congressional inside trading: Invest in the US Biden health nominee faces first Senate test Focus on cabinet nominees' effectiveness and expertise, not just ideology MORE.

Evans compared the 2022 midterm elections to the 1994 midterms that led to Gingrich's rise in power.

“We fully expect to mount a revolution,” he told the Journal-Constitution, “and it starts right here in Georgia in the 6th District.”

—Updated at 1:54 p.m.