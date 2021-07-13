Hassan raises record $3.25M in second quarter

New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan Margaret (Maggie) HassanBrewing battle over tax hikes to test Democratic unity Senate hopefuls embrace nuking filibuster The Hill's Morning Report - McConnell pressures Dem leaders to follow Biden's infrastructure lead MORE's (D) reelection campaign said she raised a record $3.25 million in the second quarter of the year, coming into July with $6.5 million on hand.

Hassan's campaign told WMUR in Manchester, N.H., that Hassan's haul and her cash-on-hand total were both records for any Senate candidate running in the Granite State's history.

The incumbent senator's second-quarter haul brings her fundraising total to $11.7 million. Ninety-two percent of all campaign donations in the quarter were less than $100.

Hassan's latest fundraising record follows her first-quarter fundraising record of a $2.9 million haul and $4.4 million in cash-on-hand.

New Hampshire's Senate race is slated to be one of the most competitive races next year. Republicans and Democrats each hold 50 seats in the Senate with Vice President Harris serving as a tie-breaking vote for Democrats.

The Cook Political Report rates the race as "likely Democratic."

Senate Republican leaders have pushed New Hampshire Sen. Chris Sununu Chris Sununu9 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022 Sununu seen as top recruit in GOP bid to reclaim Senate Overnight Health Care: Johnson & Johnson delay prompts criticism of CDC panel | Pfizer CEO says third dose of COVID-19 vaccine 'likely' needed within one year | CDC finds less than 1 percent of fully vaccinated people got COVID-19 MORE (R) to launch a challenge against Hassan, but the governor has yet to make a decision. Sununu told WMUR last week he likely will not make a decision until the fall or winter of 2021.