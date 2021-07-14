Former staffer of Bob McDonnell launches challenge against Spanberger in VA

Rep. Abigail Spanberger Abigail Davis SpanbergerTop Democrat leads bipartisan trip to Middle East Democrats eye next stage of spending fight Rising violent crime poses new challenge for White House MORE (D-Va.) gained another Republican challenger on Wednesday in what could end up being a highly competitive race in the commonwealth’s 7th Congressional District.

Taylor Keeney, a nonprofit director and former press secretary to Virginia Gov. Bob McDonell (R ), released a digital launch video on Wednesday, tying Spanberger to Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiEmployer and health groups push Congress to pass drug price revamp Democratic tensions simmer in House between left, center Bottom line MORE (D-Calif.).

"The way I see it, there are two Abigail Spanberger's--candidate Spanberger who will say anything to get elected and Congresswoman Spanberger, deeply partisan, voting with Nancy Pelosi over 90 percent of the time," Keeney says in the video.

Keeney joins religious freedom advocate Tina Ramirez to challenge Spanberger from the Republican side.

Ramirez, who announced her candidacy earlier this month, previously challenged Spanberger last year but lost to state Del. Nick Freitas (R) in last year’s Republican nominating convention.

Both Keeney and Ramirez have tied Spanberger, a moderate Democrat, to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (R-Calif.).

The general election race for the district is expected to be a competitive one. Spanberger first flipped the district in 2018, ousting conservative Rep. Dave Brat (R-Va.). The seat had previously been held by a Republican for nearly 50 years.

Republicans made it a top target in 2020, but Spanberger narrowly defeated Freitas by nearly two points.