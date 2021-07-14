House Republicans post record fundraising ahead midterms

The National Republican Campaign Committee (NRCC) said Wednesday it raised $45.4 million during the second quarter of the year, out-raising their Democratic counterparts during the same period.

The latest haul is the largest raised during a quarter during of an off-year in committee history, according to the NRCC.

The GOP committee said it raised $20. 1 million during the month of June alone, and currently has $55 million in the bank.

The latest NRCC haul comes after the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) released their second-quarter fundraising numbers last week. The DCCC brought in $36.5 million during the same period, coming into July with $44 million in the bank. Additionally, the Democratic committee raised $14.4 million in June.

“We will take back the majority next fall and voters are doing everything they can to help us accomplish that goal,” NRCC Chairman and Rep. Tom Emmer Thomas (Tom) Earl EmmerRepublicans look to hammer Democrats over gas prices House GOP campaign arm hits vulnerable Democrats on inflation in July 4 ad campaign Congress must fight overregulation of blockchain and crypto innovators MORE (R-Minn.) said in a statement.

“Our record-breaking fundraising total wouldn’t have been possible without the leadership of Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyOcasio-Cortez knocks McCarthy after he claimed critical race theory 'goes against everything' MLK taught Employer and health groups push Congress to pass drug price revamp McCarthy: Critical race theory 'goes against everything Martin Luther King Jr. taught us' MORE, Whip Steve Scalise Stephen (Steve) Joseph ScaliseGOP divided on anti-Biden midterm message Defense contractors ramp up donations to GOP election objectors On The Money: Powell says pickup in job gains likely this fall | Schumer, Pelosi meeting with White House on infrastructure MORE, our Republican conference, and the tens of thousands of generous donors who have contributed to our mission. Every vulnerable House Democrat should be eyeing the exits because if they choose to run, they will lose.”

The two committees are locked in a fundraising race ahead of what is expected to be a competitive midterm election in 2022. The NRCC out-raised the DCCC in January, March and May, while the DCCC out-raised the NRCC in February and April.

Democrats currently hold a narrow 220-211 majority in the House.

--Updated at 8:09 a.m.