Senate Republicans' campaign arm raises $10.5M in June

Senate Republicans’ campaign arm raked in $10.5 million in June, marking its best fundraising month of the 2022 cycle thus far.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) announced Tuesday that the June haul brought its total fundraising in 2021 to $51.2 million and that it has more than $25 million cash on hand, more than double the amount from the same point in the 2020 cycle. It also has no debt.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), the NRSC’s chair, attributed the haul to opposition to Democrats’ agenda and investment in its fundraising strategy.

“The NRSC is making historic investments in digital fundraising that are already paying dividends and will continue to throughout the 2022 cycle. Democrats are hell-bent on destroying this country with their agenda of open borders and amnesty, sky-high tax hikes, out-of-control spending, and crushing inflation,” he said. “Americans are fed up and are counting on Senate Republicans to deliver a majority in 2022 to restore freedom and opportunity for our nation.”

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC), the NRSC’s counterpart, has not yet said how much it raised in June, but both bodies will file their quarterly financial reports with the Federal Election Committee (FEC) later this week.

The DSCC raised $7.2 million in May and had $12.6 million cash on hand.

The hefty fundraising indicates a fiery contest for the Senate next year. The chamber is currently split 50-50 between the parties, with Democrats holding the majority due only to Vice President Harris’s tie-breaking vote.

That means Republicans will need to net a flip of just one seat to win back the chamber, but the party is defending 20 seats to Democrats’ 14, including several in battleground states like North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.