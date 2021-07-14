McCarthy raises $43.6 million in first half of 2021

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyOcasio-Cortez knocks McCarthy after he claimed critical race theory 'goes against everything' MLK taught Employer and health groups push Congress to pass drug price revamp McCarthy: Critical race theory 'goes against everything Martin Luther King Jr. taught us' MORE (R-Calif.) raised more than $43 million in the first half of 2021, his campaign said on Wednesday, a staggering sum that will help bolster Republicans as they look to take back control of the House next year.

The $43.6 million haul includes $16.5 million raised in the second quarter of the year alone, according to McCarthy’s campaign. The top House Republican has already transferred $15 million to the National Republican Congressional Committee and state GOPs and has given another $6.8 million to Republican House incumbents in competitive districts.

McCarthy touted his fundraising numbers as a sign of enthusiasm for Republicans, who will likely need to pick up only half-a-dozen seats or so next year to regain their majority in the lower chamber.

"Americans across the country are showing they want a new way forward,” he said in a statement, blaming President Biden Joe BidenDemocrats reach deal on .5T price tag for infrastructure bill Texas family arrested for role in Capitol riot Key Senate Democrats undecided on Biden's ATF nominee MORE and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiEmployer and health groups push Congress to pass drug price revamp Democratic tensions simmer in House between left, center Bottom line MORE for stalling the post-pandemic economic recovery and worsening inflation.

“Under a Republican led House we will return our economy to the greatest in the world and ensure every American can get back to work,” he added. “Better days are ahead, and I look forward to winning back the House majority in November 2022.”

McCarthy’s announcement came a day after the NRCC revealed that it had raised $45.4 million in the second quarter of 2021, bringing its total for the first half of the year to more than $79 million.

The group will report having $55 million in cash on hand, besting its Democratic counterpart, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which is expected to report having more than $44 million in the bank.

The DCCC announced last week that it had raised $36.5 million in the second quarter.