Youngkin raises $3.4 million in June

Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin raised $3.4 million with no personal loans, according to his campaign.

Youngkin's campaign has brought in a total of $19.5 million since launching in January. Virginia politics reporter Brandon Jarvis was the first to report on Youngkin's June haul.

The GOP nominee previously raised $8.3 million in April and June, but $6.5 million of that haul was a loan from Youngkin himself.

The development comes as campaign finance reports are filed in Virginia on Thursday. Democratic nominee and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe's latest fundraising numbers have yet to be released, but his campaign brought in over $2.8 million in April and May. McAuliffe was still competing in the Democratic gubernatorial primary at the time.

The commonwealth's governor's race is set to be one of the most competitive races in the country ahead of the November election.

McAuliffe is a veteran of Democratic politics and an experienced fundraiser, easily outraising his Democratic opponents in the primary earlier this year. Youngkin, on the other hand, has said he is willing to spend up to $75 million, according to University of Virginia Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato.

Polls show a tight race in the Old Dominion. A survey from the right-leaning firm, the Trafalgar Group, showed McAuliffe with 46.8 percent of support and Youngkin slightly behind at 45 percent.

A JMS Analytics survey released last month showed McAuliffe leading Youngkin 46 percent to 42 percent, within the poll's 4.2-point margin of error. Meanwhile, a poll from the right-leaning firm WPA Intelligence showed McAuliffe leading Youngkin 48 percent to 46 percent.