Ocasio-Cortez to stump for Turner in Ohio ahead of special election

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezWebb: Rebellion not revolution GOP leans into racial issues ahead of midterms Ocasio-Cortez knocks McCarthy after he claimed critical race theory 'goes against everything' MLK taught MORE (D-N.Y.) is slated to hit the campaign trail with fellow progressive Nina Turner in Northeast Ohio next week in Turner's bid to represent the state's 11th Congressional District.

"I can’t wait to travel to Ohio to knock doors for Nina Turner and help turn out the vote," Ocasio-Cortez told Cleveland NBC affiliate WKYC.

“Nina Turner has shown through years of public service that she is an effective legislator who can build coalitions and get things done without sacrificing her principles. She has the courage to ask for more and the skills to deliver," she continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ocasio-Cortez, who endorsed Turner in March, is set to campaign with Turner next Thursday.

While there are 13 Democrats running in the primary, Turner and Shontel Brown are the two front-runners.

Democrats from across the party's spectrum have weighed in on the race for Ohio's 11th Congressional District, which was previously held by Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge Marcia FudgeDemocratic tensions simmer in House between left, center Nina Turner surrogate calls influx of outside money 'very upsetting' Sanders reaffirms support for Turner in Ohio amid Democratic rift MORE.

While Turner has received the support of major progressive figures including Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersLiberal lawmakers praise Senate Democratic budget deal Democrats confident their plans are coming together What we know so far about the .5 trillion budget deal MORE (I-Vt.), Brown has garnered the support of major establishment figures like Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonRemembering the Carter era — and what it tells us about today Biden takes big break from habit of avoiding Trump talk Youngkin skipping Virginia gubernatorial debate over moderator's donation MORE and House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.).

A spokesperson for Brown's campaign told the National Journal's Josh Kraushaar that Clyburn and several members of the Congressional Black Caucus will campaign for Brown the weekend before the special election, which is set for Aug. 3.