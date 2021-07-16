Schumer, Tim Scott lead as Senate fundraising pace heats up

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer Chuck SchumerBiden needs to help end federal cannabis prohibition Biden hails 'transformative' child tax credit payments Watchdog files FEC complaint against super PACs linked to congressional leaders MORE (D-N.Y.) raised more than $11.5 million between April and June as he builds a mammoth $27 million war chest in advance of his bid for a fifth term in office, a haul that surpassed every other senator over the last three months.

But the silver medal goes to an unexpected new star in the Senate Republican Conference, Sen. Tim Scott Timothy (Tim) Eugene ScottThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Goldman Sachs - Voting rights will be on '22, '24 ballots Scott sets July deadline for passing police reform Eric Adams to meet with Biden on curbing gun violence MORE (R-S.C.).

Scott, running for his second term next year, raised $9.6 million — almost $3 million more than he raised and spent in the entire 2014 election cycle, when he won a full term after being appointed to fill a vacancy after his predecessor, Jim DeMint, quit to run the Heritage Foundation.

Scott is unlikely to face a significant Democratic challenge six years after he captured 61 percent of the vote, and in a state that former President Trump carried by 12 points in 2020. So his massive haul — and the $14.4 million left in his bank account at the end of June — is likely to set off more speculation that Scott is considering a run for the White House in 2024.

Quarterly filings made in the last several days with the Federal Election Commission show a pair of freshman Senate Democrats who must run for reelection next year are also building mammoth war chests as they prepare to seek full terms in office.

Sen. Raphael Warnock Raphael WarnockNumber of nonwhite Democratic Senate staffers ticks up from 2020 Conservative group to defend Georgia election law in All-Star Game ads The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Goldman Sachs - Biden backs Cuban protesters, assails 'authoritarian regime' MORE (D-Ga.) pulled in almost $7.2 million in the last three months and ended with $10.5 million in the bank.

Warnock, who won office by just over 2 percentage points in the January runoffs that handed Democrats control of the Senate, faces what is likely to be a crowded set of Republican challengers battling among themselves for the right to take him on next year.

Georgia State Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black (R) is the only prominent candidate to have announced his campaign, though he did so recently enough that he has not yet had to file papers with the FEC. Several others — Reps. Buddy Carter Earl (Buddy) Leroy CarterTrump says Herschel Walker will enter Georgia Senate race Bottom line Herschel Walker skips Georgia's GOP convention MORE (R) and Drew Ferguson Anderson (Drew) Drew FergusonFamilies won't be able to afford the basics, here's why Congress needs to fix the broken market for antibiotic development GOP frustration with Liz Cheney 'at a boiling point' MORE (R), state Sen. Burt Jones (R), House Speaker David Ralston (R) and former Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerTrump says Herschel Walker will enter Georgia Senate race WNBA announces zero COVID-19 positive tests, 99 percent fully vaccinated Loeffler meets with McConnell amid speculation of another Senate run MORE, whom Warnock beat in 2022 — have all considered adding their names to the ballot also.

But the field is frozen by Trump, whom many Republicans blame for losing the seat in the first place. Trump has openly pushed former NFL running back Herschel Walker, a Texas resident who was a standout at the University of Georgia, to run for the seat.

In Arizona, Sen. Mark KellyMark KellyEquilibrium/ Sustainability — The gentler side of Shark Week Senate committee advances bipartisan energy infrastructure bill The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Goldman Sachs - Biden backs Cuban protesters, assails 'authoritarian regime' MORE (D) has continued his torrid fundraising pace, pulling in $6 million in the last quarter. Kelly has just under $7.6 million in the bank about 8 months after beating then-Sen. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyGOP group launches million ad campaign pressing Kelly on filibuster Democrats facing tough reelections back bipartisan infrastructure deal McGuire unveils Arizona Senate campaign MORE (R) by a 2.4-percentage point margin.

Kelly will face the winner of a crowded Republican primary field dominated by candidates vying for Trump’s attention. Energy executive Jim Lamon (R) has run television advertisements in the New Jersey media market that covers Trump’s Bedminster golf course, while retired state Adjutant Gen. Mick McGuire (R), Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R) and venture capitalist Blake Masters (R) vie for attention.

McGuire and Lamon both reported raising about $225,000 from donors in the past three months, though both kicked in money of their own. McGuire loaned his campaign $200,000, while Lamon loaned himself ten times that amount. Masters only recently announced his campaign, though a supportive super PAC has been seeded with $10 million from his friend and boss Peter Thiel, the tech venture capitalist.

Brnovich entered the race last month. He will report just under $400,000 on hand, after raising $437,000 in the first days of his campaign.

Sen. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioBiden says US may take steps to restore internet access in Cuba Hillicon Valley: Surgeon general issues health misinformation advisory | Biden administration stepping up efforts to respond to ransomware attacks | Cyber bills gain new urgency after rash of attacks Black Lives Matter calls for end of Cuba embargo MORE (R-Fla.) stood out among senators up for reelection this year, pulling in just over $4 million in the last three months. He ended June with almost $6.3 million in the bank.

But his most prominent rival, Rep. Val Demings Valdez (Val) Venita DemingsHaiti Caucus: Forging path out of crisis will not be quick, but necessary to avoid false 'democracy' The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Goldman Sachs - Biden backs Cuban protesters, assails 'authoritarian regime' The Democrats are stuck with Kamala Harris, like it or not MORE (D), is quickly catching up. Demings, the former Orlando police chief before winning a seat in Congress, raised just less than $4.7 million between April and June, to finished with almost $3.1 million in the bank. That haul made Demings the non-incumbent who raised the most money in the last three months, without counting loans to a candidate’s own campaign.

Sens. Maggie Hassan Margaret (Maggie) HassanHassan raises record .25M in second quarter Brewing battle over tax hikes to test Democratic unity Senate hopefuls embrace nuking filibuster MORE (D-N.H.) and John Kennedy John Neely KennedyMORE (R-La.) each raised more than $3 million in the last month, though Hassan is likely to face a much more difficult race for reelection in a swing state than Kennedy will in ruby red Louisiana.

Gov. Chris Sununu Chris SununuHassan raises record .25M in second quarter 9 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022 Sununu seen as top recruit in GOP bid to reclaim Senate MORE (R) continues to consider running against Hassan, though the incumbent has stockpiled a $6.5 million bank account.

Sens. Alex Padilla Alex PadillaManchin signals support for immigration in budget deal Democrats hear calls to nix recess Schumer vows to only pass infrastructure package that is 'a strong, bold climate bill' MORE (D-Calif.), Tammy Duckworth Ladda (Tammy) Tammy DuckworthHere's what Congress is reading at the beach this summer The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Goldman Sachs - Democrats lean into midterm strategy as Senate returns to work Democrats hit crunch time in Biden spending fight MORE (D-Ill.), Todd Young Todd Christopher YoungThis week: Congress starts summer sprint This week: Democrats move forward with Jan. 6 probe The Hill's 12:30 Report - Presented by Facebook - Biden helps negotiate bipartisan infrastructure deal MORE (R-Ind.), Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulRand Paul introducing measure to repeal public transportation mask mandates Charles Booker: Rand Paul is 'a joke' CNN: Tucker Carlson 'furious' at Fox News execs for not defending his NSA spying claims MORE (R-Ky.), Catherine Cortez Masto Catherine Marie Cortez MastoA plan to address the growing orphaned wells crisis Progressives should know a financial transaction tax would hurt average Americans Protecting the lands that protect us MORE (D-Nev.) and Patty Murray Patricia (Patty) Lynn MurraySunday shows preview: As delta variant spreads, US leaders raise concerns Lobbying world Senate Republicans urge CDC to lift public transportation mask mandate MORE (D-Wash.) all raised more than $2 million in the last quarter.

Duckworth, Young, Paul and Murray are unlikely to face serious challenges in states that are moving more toward their parties in recent years. Padilla’s most significant challenge may come from a fellow Democrat, after he was appointed to fill the seat left vacant by Vice President Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisTexas Democrat tweets picture of breakfast to Fox News: 'You should pay me' Harris emerges as main GOP foil on campaign trail Key Senate Democrats undecided on Biden's ATF nominee MORE.

Cortez Masto may become a Republican target, as former Attorney General Adam Laxalt (R) considers a comeback bid after he lost a run for governor in 2018.

Among non-incumbents running for Senate seats next year, Katie Britt (R), a former aide to retiring Sen. Richard Shelby Richard Craig ShelbyPro-impeachment Republicans outpace GOP rivals in second-quarter fundraising Overnight Defense: 6B Pentagon spending bill advances | Navy secretary nominee glides through hearing | Obstacles mount in Capitol security funding fight Obstacles mount amid Capitol Police funding fight MORE (R-Ala.), stands out: She raised more than $2.2 million in just the first three weeks of her race to replace her former boss.

But she faces twin challenges as she seeks to introduce herself to voters: One rival, Rep. Mo Brooks Morris (Mo) Jackson BrooksPro-impeachment Republicans outpace GOP rivals in second-quarter fundraising Mo Brooks's Jan. 6 defense raises questions about official immunity and DOJ strategy Trump getting tougher for Senate GOP to ignore MORE (R), is a weak fundraiser — he hauled in only $824,000 in the last quarter and has $1.7 million on hand — but he enjoys Trump’s support. Another, former Ambassador Lynda Blanchard (R), is all too willing to open her own checkbook; she has $5.2 million in the bank, much of it from her own coffers.

Two candidates running for the retiring Sen. Richard Burr Richard Mauze BurrMurkowski: Trump has 'threatened to do a lot' to those who stand up to him The Hill's 12:30 Report - Presented by Facebook - Biden helps negotiate bipartisan infrastructure deal Bill ending federal unemployment supplement passes North Carolina legislature MORE’s (R-N.C.) seat raised about $1.2 million last month, hauls that lead their respective races.

Former Gov. Pat McCrory (R) raised more than Rep. Ted Budd Theodore (Ted) Paul BuddPro-impeachment Republicans outpace GOP rivals in second-quarter fundraising Trump, GOP return to border to rev up base Trump's biggest political obstacle is Trump MORE (R), who won Trump’s endorsement last month, though Budd has more in the bank. And former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley (D) raised more than former state Sen. Jeff Jackson (D), who pulled in $719,000, and former state Sen. Erica Smith (D), who raised $113,000. Jackson narrowly led Beasley in the amount of cash he held in reserve.

No candidate running for an open seat raised more than Mike Gibbons, an investment banker who reported raising $6.2 million in the race to replace retiring Sen. Rob Portman Robert (Rob) Jones PortmanBiden ICE nominee pledges to uphold agreements with local law enforcement Trouble: IRS funding snags bipartisan infrastructure deal GOP fumes over Schumer hardball strategy MORE (R-Ohio). But more than 90 percent of that money came from Gibbons himself, in the form of a nearly $5.7 million loan to his nascent campaign.

Another businessman running to replace Portman, Bernie Moreno, hauled in $2.25 million, none of which came from the candidate himself. That put Moreno ahead of former Ohio Republican Party chair Jane Timken, who raised $1.1 million, and former state Treasurer Josh Mandel (R), who reported raising $975,000, among the rest of the Ohio Republican field.

On the Democratic side, Rep. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) RyanHere's what Congress is reading at the beach this summer DOJ sharing review of alleged police misconduct on Jan. 6 with defense attorneys: report Senate GOP proposes emergency Capitol Police funding amid spending fight MORE (D), the odds-on favorite to win his party’s nomination, is building a bank account set to rival his eventual Republican foe. Ryan raised $3.1 million in the last three months, well over twice the amount he raised for his short-lived presidential campaign in 2016. He ended June with $2.57 million on hand.

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) continues his prodigious fundraising, hauling in $2.5 million in the last three months. He ended the period with more than $3 million in the bank, though that figure suggests his campaign has spent substantially to raise the money he has.

Two rivals — Montgomery County Commission chair Val Arkoosh (D) and real estate developer Jeff Bartos (R), who ran for lieutenant governor against Fetterman in 2018 — each raised just over $1 million in the race to replace retiring Sen. Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyBlack women look to build upon gains in coming elections Watch live: GOP senators present new infrastructure proposal Sasse rebuked by Nebraska Republican Party over impeachment vote MORE (R). Arkoosh finished June with $632,000 in the bank, while Bartos kept $1.85 million on hand.