Caitlyn Jenner denies reports of pausing gubernatorial bid

Olympic gold medalist and reality television star Caitlyn Jenner (R) on Friday denied reports that she is pausing her California gubernatorial bid as current Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) undergoes a recall election.

The denial comes after multiple news outlets reported that Jenner was pausing her campaign to film Celebrity Big Brother in Australia.

“I have not paused my campaign at all. I am preparing to launch a multi-week bus tour across CA,” Jenner said on Twitter.

Jenner didn’t directly address the report, but said “I am honoring a work commitment that I had made prior to even deciding to run for governor. There is no pause at all on this race to save CA!”

“My campaign team is in full operation as am I. I am in this race to win for California, because it is worth fighting for,” Jenner said.

Vanity Fair reported that Jenner landed in Sydney earlier this week, citing local tabloid The Advertiser. She is reportedly expected to be paid $372,500 for the gig.

Jenner has begun a 14-day mandatory quarantine before filming begins, TMZ reported. Sources close to production told the news outlet that she’ll be in Australia for a total of three weeks, including the two week quarantine and one week filming the show.

Jenner launched her campaign in April, aimed at deposing Newsom over his handling of the coronavirus. The reality star, who is running as a Republican, quickly became of the most prominent names in the race.

Jenner told Politico that she’s leading the field of candidates, despite a poll in May showing she was fourth among GOP hopefuls.

“Honestly, I'm not concerned about the polling,” Jenner told Politico. “I guarantee you that I am in the lead."