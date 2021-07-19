Vice chairman of Massachusetts GOP steps down

The vice chairman of the Massachusetts Republican Party is resigning following the publication of what he called a “scurrilous and demeaning” blog post.

Tom Mountain announced his decision in an email to the Massachusetts State Republican Committee on Sunday night, according to the Boston Globe. In the email, Mountain reportedly said that he will focus instead on an effort to “clear my name.”

“For the good of our Party, I will be stepping down as MassGOP Vice Chair immediately to focus on an effort to clear my name,” Mountain wrote.

“During the past few months of turmoil at the MassGOP, I’ve consistently said that incapable officers should step aside. Regardless of the truth about what happened, this blog post, and the conspiracy behind it, has rendered me incapable of serving as an effective officer of the MassGOP.”

Mountain did not specify the blog post he was referring to or its contents. The Massachusetts GOP did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill on Mountain’s resignation on Monday.

The Globe reported, however, that the state GOP’s executive committee had been slated to meet on Monday evening to discuss “allegations involving the Vice Chairman.”

Earlier this month, a website called Turtleboy Sports published a blog post titled “Vice Chairman Of Mass GOP Leaves Tons Of Creepy Comments For Women On Facebook Including Underage Girls, Claims He Was Hacked.”

The blog post contains numerous screenshots of what it claims are Mountain’s Facebook comments.