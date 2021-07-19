Aides who clashed with Giuliani intentionally gave him wrong time for Trump debate prep: book

Aides to former President Trump Donald TrumpTrollers take on LeBron James over new Space Jam film Graham says he'd 'leave town' to stop .5T spending plan Controversy equals cash for Greene, Gaetz MORE intentionally gave his then-personal attorney Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiCourts crack down on the 'Kraken' lawyers Justice in legal knot in Mo Brooks, Trump case Speeches aren't enough: Biden must ditch bipartisanship, endorse ending filibuster MORE the wrong time for a presidential debate preparation event last year, according to a new book.

The incident is detailed in the forthcoming “I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year,” by Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker.

According to excerpts first obtained by Insider, aides told Giuliani that a prep session for Trump's first 2020 presidential debate would take place at 2 p.m. when it really started at noon.

The practice featured former senior counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth Conway7 conservative women who could replace Meghan McCain on 'The View' Karen Pence confirms move back to Indiana: 'No place like home' Pence urges 'positive' agenda to counter Biden in first speech since leaving office MORE acting as the moderator in place of Fox News host Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceSenate Republican says he can't vote to open debate on infrastructure bill before he sees text Surgeon general 'concerned about what we're seeing' as COVID-19 cases surge Defense official: Troop withdrawal doesn't mean US has lost leverage against Taliban MORE and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie Chris ChristieBiden, DeSantis set aside politics in tragedy response The Memo: Trump's newfound critics invite skepticism Chris Christie book 'Republican Rescue' slated for fall release MORE (R) acting in place of then-Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenGraham says he'd 'leave town' to stop .5T spending plan Afghan ambassador, diplomats withdrawn from Islamabad Biden seeks to prove his skeptics wrong MORE.

According to the book, Giuliani's advice for Trump was to attack Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden repeatedly during the debate. Other aides, including Christie, reportedly suggested he only touch on the subject and not make it a focus.

“Most of the other advisors found Giuliani’s advice to be ‘supremely unhelpful,’ as one characterized his coaching tips for the president,” the book says.

Giuliani did reportedly show up toward the end of the session, making it in time for the final half-hour.

Insider notes that Trump took Giuliani's advice regardless, and at the Cleveland debate, he repeatedly took aim at Hunter Biden.