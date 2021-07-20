Abortion rights group endorsing 12 House Democrats ahead of midterms

NARAL Pro-Choice America has endorsed 12 House Democrats for reelection ahead of the 2022 midterm races.

The abortion-rights group said in a statement that the incumbents have “demonstrated their unwavering commitment to fighting for reproductive freedom.”

NARAL endorsed Georgia Democratic Reps. Lucy McBath Lucia (Lucy) Kay McBathFormer Georgia ethics official to challenge McBath Gun violence: Save the thoughts and prayers, it's time for Senate action Sunday shows preview: US hails Israel-Hamas cease-fire; 'vast differences' remain between Biden, GOP on infrastructure MORE and Carolyn Bourdeaux, as well as Texas Democratic Reps. Colin Allred and Lizzie Fletcher and California Reps. Katie Porter (D) and Mike Levin (D).

The group also backs Reps. Cindy Axne Cindy AxneHouse GOP campaign arm hits vulnerable Democrats on inflation in July 4 ad campaign Exclusive: Conservative group targets vulnerable Democrats over abortion Democrats face new pressure to raise taxes MORE (D-Iowa), Haley Stevens Haley Maria StevensHouse GOP campaign arm hits vulnerable Democrats on inflation in July 4 ad campaign Exclusive: Conservative group targets vulnerable Democrats over abortion Five takeaways on the House's return to budget earmarks MORE (D-Mich.), Susie Lee Suzanne (Susie) Kelley LeeMORE (D-Nev.), Susan Wild Susan WildDemocrats face daunting hurdles despite promising start Overnight Health Care: Surgeon general issues health misinformation advisory | WHO chief: 'Premature' to rule out COVID-19 lab leak theory Vulnerable House Democrats call for Medicare drug price negotiation in reconciliation plan MORE (D-Pa.), Kim Schrier Kimberly (Kim) Merle SchrierCutting critical family support won't solve the labor crisis Omar feuds with Jewish Democrats The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by the National Shooting Sports Foundation - At 50 days in charge, Democrats hail American Rescue Plan as major win MORE (D-Wash.) and Peter DeFazio Peter Anthony DeFazioExpanding the IRS is latest front in Washington war on small businesses FAA: New manufacturing issue discovered in undelivered Boeing 787 Dreamliners Photos of the Week: Therapy dog, Surfside memorial and Chinese dancers MORE (D-Ore.)

“Each of these leaders has demonstrated their commitment to fighting for the values of the overwhelming majority of Americans who believe every body should have the freedom to decide if, when, and how to start or grow their family,” Christian LoBue, NARAL Pro-Choice America chief campaigns and advocacy officer, said in a statement.

“We know these leaders will fight to safeguard abortion access and take bold action to make sure all of our families and communities thrive,” LoBue said.

Abortion rights are front and center in the midterms as GOP-led states consider hundreds of bills rolling back abortion access.

NARAL said more than 90 restrictions on abortions have been enacted at the state level this year.

In May, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a dispute over a Mississippi law banning virtually all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, a decision that threatens the landmark 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade.