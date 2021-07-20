Illinois governor stresses pandemic response in reelection bid launch

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D) launched his 2022 reelection bid on Monday, stressing his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a three-minute video posted to Twitter, Pritzker highlighted his response to the pandemic, adhering to the guidance of public health experts while taking a jab at former President Trump Donald TrumpGreene gets 12-hour Twitter suspension over COVID-19 misinformation Aides who clashed with Giuliani intentionally gave him wrong time for Trump debate prep: book Overnight Defense: Afghan evacuees to be housed at Virginia base | Biden looks to empty Gitmo MORE for his handling of the virus.

“From the beginning, JB Pritzker knew we faced a serious threat,” a narrator said in the video.

“In Washington, science took a backseat to politics,” the voice-over continued as footage of Trump flashed on screen. “But in Illinois, we knew the stakes were too high.”

We’ve been through a lot, and I’ve been so proud to see Illinoisans come together during the toughest of times. I'm excited to fight for the state I love with @JulianaforLG, and there’s no limit to what we can do going forward. pic.twitter.com/r5UXILlrb3 — JB Pritzker (@JBPritzker) July 19, 2021

The video highlights several of Pritzker’s initiatives during the pandemic, such as securing personal protective equipment and coronavirus tests as well as setting up a program under which the state would handle emergency child care for front-line workers. The video also highlights Illinois’s vaccine rollout.

At the end of the video, Pritzker said he remained focused on following the science and “protecting the lives” of Illinoisans.

"Look, I may not have gotten every decision right, but at every step along the way I followed the science and focused on protecting the lives and livelihoods of the people of Illinois,” Pritzker said.

“I can’t tell you what pride it gives me as governor of the state to see the people of Illinois standing up for one another,” he continued. “I’m very proud of all the people of the state of Illinois and we have so much more we can do together.”

Pritzker, a billionaire investor and heir to the Hyatt Hotels fortune, was largely expected to run for reelection next year. In 2018, the governor defeated then-incumbent Gov. Bruce Rauner (R), which gave Democrats full control of the state's government.

So far three Republicans have announced challenges to Pritzker in 2022: businessman Gary Rabine, state Sen. Darren Bailey (R) and former state Sen. Paul Schimpf.

Pritzker poured $171 million of his own money into the 2018 race, according to The Chicago Tribune.

The governor’s reelection account had $32.8 million stashed away at the end of June, according to a quarterly report from the Illinois State Board of Elections.