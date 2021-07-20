Caitlyn Jenner's income drops, tax returns show

Caitlyn Jenner’s income has dropped significantly over the past few years, according to the California gubernatorial candidate’s tax returns.

Jenner’s earnings reached a high in 2016, hitting $2.5 million when she had her own reality television show, before dropping to roughly $550,000 in 2019.

The Olympic gold medalist announced in April that she was waging a bid in the state’s recall election aimed at ousting Gov. Gavin Newsom Gavin Newsom41 candidates on list for California recall election Recall against Alaska governor can proceed, court says Caitlyn Jenner denies reports of pausing gubernatorial bid MORE (D).

ADVERTISEMENT

She is one of 41 candidates who qualified to be on the ballot in the recall election, which is set for Sept. 14.

Jenner raked in $1.9 million in 2017, which coincided with the release of her memoir “The Secrets of My Life.” The book earned her around $1.5 million, according to The Associated Press.

In 2016 she earned $2.5 million, which was the same year the second season of her reality television show “I am Cait” was released. It was not immediately clear in the tax returns how much Jenner made from the show, according to the AP.

She also brought in earnings and paid taxes in Australia, Greece, Indonesia, the United Kingdom and Ireland, according to the AP. Of all the foreign countries, she earned the most money in Australia.

According to her 2019 tax filings, Jenner earned $320,000 in gross income in Australia. She was on the British show “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here” that year, which was based in Australia, according to the wire service.

She is reportedly back in Australia now for a celebrity edition of the reality show “Big Brother."

ADVERTISEMENT

All charitable donations made by Jenner went to the Caitlyn Jenner Foundation, the AP reported, which is said to promote equality and combat discrimination to empower and improve the lives of transgender people.

Jenner’s paperwork also revealed that she has stock holdings in dozens of companies, amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars in investments, according to the AP. Those companies include Facebook, Google, Boeing, Wells Fargo and Berkshire Hathaway, among others.

Newsom made $1.7 million in 2019, the AP reported, citing his tax returns that were released in May. That number was roughly $500,000 more than he made the year prior.

In 2019, Newsom signed a low requiring that all candidates for governor and president release their tax returns if they want to appear on the California ballot, according to the AP. A court later nixed the presidential race provision, but left the gubernatorial bid requirement in place.

This election is reportedly the first time it has been applied.