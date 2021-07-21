Senate Democrats' super PAC says it has raised over $9M more than Republicans

The top Senate Democratic super PAC on Wednesday announced that it has outraised its GOP counterpart by more than $9 million in the first six months of 2021.

Senate Majority PAC (SMP) said in a press release that it had raised $14 million in the first half of the year, far outpacing the $4.4 million that Senate Leadership Fund (SLF), which is affiliated with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSenate unanimously passes bill to strengthen crime victims fund Schumer feels pressure from all sides on spending strategy GOP centrists call on Schumer to delay infrastructure vote MORE (R-Ky.), hauled in during the same time period.

SMP said it received 125,000 donations from contributors who gave less than $5,000 and that the average grassroots donation amounted to $45. The group has $4.8 million cash on hand, while SLF said it has about $6.6 million in the bank.

The six-month haul indicates that SMP plans on flexing its financial muscle heading into the 2022 midterms after dropping a whopping $100 million to flip Georgia’s two Senate seats in the last elections.

“After spending $100M to help win the two Georgia Senate races earlier this year, doing our part in securing a Democratic Senate majority, we’re going to continue to be that supportive asset to Democrats in '22,” SMP President J.B. Poersch said in a press release.

“Our very democracy is under threat by the GOP’s effort to suppress targeted Americans’ right to vote, and their continued failure to denounce the big lie and the events of January 6. This $14 million boost certainly has us off and running, but we are just getting started.”

The early fundraising hauls indicate the race for the Senate is heating up early in the 2022 cycle.

Democrats currently have very narrow control of the upper chamber — which is split 50-50 — due only to Vice President Harris’s tie-breaking vote.

Senate Democrats are defending 14 seats in 2022, including in swing states like Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and New Hampshire. Republicans are defending 20 seats, including in battlegrounds like Florida, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.