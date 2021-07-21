Milwaukee alderwoman launches Senate bid

Milwaukee Alderwoman Chantia Lewis (D) on Wednesday threw her hat into Wisconsin’s crowded 2022 Senate race.

Lewis said in a statement that she is running in next year's midterm elections to represent people who are “not being represented” by Sen. Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonWisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes enters Senate race Press: Two big lies are harming America Progressive groups, unions hit Johnson over 'peaceful' Jan. 6 claim MORE (R-Wis.).

“I understand the need to have a voice in the U.S. Senate that speaks for regular people who are not being represented by Ron Johnson right now,” she said.

"I’m running on behalf of every working-class person in Wisconsin, every parent raising their children through a pandemic and every veteran who is struggling. There’s a whole lot of people who are feeling a whole lot of hurt, and I am in this race for them,” she continued.

Lewis is the latest Democrat to join the busy field seeking to replace Johnson, who has not yet said if he is running for reelection. She launches her bid a day after Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes (D) jumped into the race, becoming one of the more high-profile candidates so far.

Other Democratic candidates include state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson.

Lewis was elected to the Milwaukee Common Council in 2016, representing the city’s 9th District, according to her official biography. She served as a member of the Air Force and is currently a minister.

“Wisconsin can do better than Ron Johnson. We need a U.S. senator who will fight to protect our democracy, fight for working families, and value all people. Perhaps, a woman like me,” she said in a campaign video.

Both parties are eyeing Johnson’s seat as crucial to control of the Senate next year. Johnson has not said whether he’ll seek a third term, though former President Trump Donald TrumpOn The Money: Schumer pressured from all sides on spending strategy | GOP hammers HUD chief over sluggish rental aid | Democrat proposes taxes on commercial space flights Overnight Health Care: Fauci clashes with Paul - again | New York reaches .1B settlement with opioid distributors | Delta variant accounts for 83 percent of US COVID-19 cases Overnight Defense: Military justice overhaul included in defense bill | Pentagon watchdog to review security of 'nuclear football' | Pentagon carries out first air strike in Somalia under Biden MORE has encouraged the Republican to run.

No other Republicans have formally launched bids in the race, but Wisconsin Rep. Mike Gallagher Michael (Mike) John GallagherThere's 'something wrong with our bloody ships today' White House and Congress would be wise to heed Cotton's Navy report Wisconsin Rep. Gallagher raises nearly 5K amid Senate speculation MORE, former Rep. Sean Duffy Sean DuffyWisconsin Rep. Gallagher raises nearly 5K amid Senate speculation Rachel Campos-Duffy named co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend Lobbying world MORE and former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch have been floated as possible contenders.