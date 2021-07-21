Democratic Senate campaign arm trails Republicans in June fundraising

Senate Democrats' campaign arm trailed behind their GOP counterparts in June fundraising, bringing in approximately $400,000 less.

According to Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings, the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) raised about $10.5 million in June, compared to around $10.1 million for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC).

Both parties are gearing up for next year's midterms, where control of the currently 50-50 Senate is expected to be fiercely contested.

In May, the DSCC raised $7.2 million while the NRSC raised about $10.3 million. According to the filings, the Democratic committee has around $11.6 million in cash on hand, while Republicans have about $25 million in cash on hand.

June marked the best fundraising month for the NRSC, this year bringing its total amount raise for 2021 up to $51.2 million. In comparison, the DSCC has raised about $46.6 million so far this year.

According to a DSCC spokesperson, last month was the best off-year June in the committee's history, with a 270 percent increase in online contributions when compared to the last off-year June in 2019.

The NRSC disclosed its fundraising amount for June last week, a few days before it officially filed a report with the FEC.

NRSC Chairman Rick Scott (R-Fla.) attributed the successful month to investments into the committee's fundraising strategy.

"The NRSC is making historic investments in digital fundraising that are already paying dividends and will continue to throughout the 2022 cycle," Scott said. "Democrats are hell-bent on destroying this country with their agenda of open borders and amnesty, sky-high tax hikes, out-of-control spending, and crushing inflation."

—Updated at 6:02 p.m.