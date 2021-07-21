Sanders to campaign for Turner in Ohio

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersLawmakers unveil measure increasing Congress's control of war authorizations Overnight Energy: Democrats seek to tackle climate change with import tax | Advocates say bigger deal needed to meet climate crisis | Western wildfires worsen with 80 different fires Advocates say bigger deal needed to meet climate crisis MORE (I-Vt.) will campaign for Nina Turner in the final leg of Ohio’s special election in the 11th Congressional District.

The Vermont senator will be in the Buckeye State on July 31, just days before the Aug. 3 Democratic primary.

Turner’s campaign announced the news on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a Turner aide, Sanders will deliver a hybrid keynote address at a mobilization rally on behalf of the progressive House candidate and will finish off the day with a “march to the polls.”

The two outspoken progressives are former election-era colleagues and close personal friends. In 2020, she served as the co-chair of Sanders’ presidential campaign.

Sanders’s presence in the battleground state is likely to add another element to the national eyeballs that are already closely following the race. Whoever wins the primary is expected to also win the general election due to the district's solidly blue trend.

The canvassing push comes as fellow left-wing Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezHillicon Valley: Biden to appoint Big Tech critic to DOJ antitrust role | House passes host of bills to strengthen cybersecurity in wake of attacks | Bezos returns from flight to space Schumer feels pressure from all sides on spending strategy Duckworth, Pressley introduce bill to provide paid family leave for those who experience miscarriage MORE (N.Y.) is also scheduled to travel to the state on behalf of Turner in the coming days.

If elected, Turner is expected to join the Congressional Progressive Caucus, of which Ocasio-Cortez is a member in the House. Sanders is aligned with the group in the Senate.

The forthcoming stumping from progressives also takes place as Turner’s opponent, Shontel Brown, has racked up her own series of influential endorsements who are ready to hit the ground in Cleveland and the surrounding areas.

Perhaps the most well-known officeholder, Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.), is planning to campaign for Brown before early August. Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonLinda Greenhouse and the religious right Biden meets with Merkel in German leader's last official trip to Washington Ocasio-Cortez to stump for Turner in Ohio ahead of special election MORE has also endorsed her bid.

The race is an open primary for Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge Marcia FudgeOn The Money: Schumer pressured from all sides on spending strategy | GOP hammers HUD chief over sluggish rental aid | Democrat proposes taxes on commercial space flights Republicans hammer HUD chief over sluggish rental aid On The Money: Stocks fall as COVID-19 fears rattle market | Schumer sets infrastructure showdown | Dems struggle to sell agenda MORE’s former seat. She vacated her position in Congress after being confirmed for her current role.