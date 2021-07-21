Trump pushes support for Wright in home stretch to Texas House runoff

Former President Trump Donald TrumpOn The Money: Schumer pressured from all sides on spending strategy | GOP hammers HUD chief over sluggish rental aid | Democrat proposes taxes on commercial space flights Overnight Health Care: Fauci clashes with Paul - again | New York reaches .1B settlement with opioid distributors | Delta variant accounts for 83 percent of US COVID-19 cases Overnight Defense: Military justice overhaul included in defense bill | Pentagon watchdog to review security of 'nuclear football' | Pentagon carries out first air strike in Somalia under Biden MORE on Wednesday looked to tip the scales for Texas Republican Susan Wright in the final sprint to Tuesday’s special election in the state’s 6th Congressional District.

In a statement released by his leadership PAC, Trump urged supporters to back Wright in the “big election” that was taking place to replace her late husband in the district.

“Susan is outstanding, and her late husband, Congressman Ron Wright Ron WrightDallas newspaper endorses Ellzey in special House runoff New Mexico Democrat Stansbury sworn into Haaland's old seat House Democrats unveil .9 billion bill to boost security after insurrection MORE, is looking down and is very proud of her. She will serve the people of the Great State of Texas in the 6th Congressional District very well. Susan is for Strong Borders, Pro-Life, Pro-Second Amendment, Great Education, and will fight to bring back Free and Fair elections. Susan has my Complete and Total Endorsement. She will make our Country proud,” the former president said.

Trump had previously endorsed Wright, but his latest statement underscores his investment in the race.

The former president is known to keep track of how the candidates he endorses fare in elections and bask in their victories, often touting them as evidence of his strength among the GOP electorate.

Wright and fellow Republican Jake Ellzey moved on to the runoff in the May special election after no candidate won a majority of the vote. The result was a blow to Democrats, who had hoped to be competitive in the suburban district near Dallas.

Trump’s allies like the conservative Club for Growth have also rallied around Wright, in part by blasting Ellzey over a past donation he received from Bill Kristol, a prominent GOP critic of Trump.