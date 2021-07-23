Noem to travel to South Carolina for early voting event

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Kristi Lynn NoemPoll: Trump leads 2024 GOP primary trailed by Pence, DeSantis Lawyers group criticizes Noem, Abbot on National Guard to border Five takeaways from the CPAC conference in Dallas MORE (R) is slated to travel to South Carolina for an early voting event in August as speculation swirls around whether she will launch a 2024 presidential bid.

Noem will attend the “Faith & Freedom BBQ," which is hosted by Rep. Jeff Duncan Jeffrey (Jeff) Darren DuncanOVERNIGHT ENERGY: Supreme Court rules that pipeline can seize land from New Jersey | Study: EPA underestimated methane emissions from oil and gas development | Kevin McCarthy sets up task forces on climate, other issues GOP lawmaker demands review over FBI saying baseball shooting was 'suicide by cop' Georgia county says removal of All-Star Game will cost tourism 0M MORE (R-S.C.), on August 23. The event, which Duncan touted as the largest annual gathering of Republicans in the state, has hosted other big GOP names including former Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceGOP's Banks burnishes brand with Pelosi veto Trump called crowd gathered before Jan. 6 riot 'loving' Jill Biden takes starring role at difficult Olympics MORE and Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzPoll: Trump leads 2024 GOP primary trailed by Pence, DeSantis US, Germany reach deal on controversial Russian pipeline State, Dems call out Cruz over holds ahead of key Russian talks MORE (R-Texas).

The Associated Press was the first outlet to report on the news.

South Carolina serves as a crucial contest during presidential primaries.

Noem's attendance at the event will be an opportunity for her to introduce herself to a southern electorate ahead of 2024. Other potential GOP 2024 hopefuls, including Pence and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley Nikki HaleyPoll: Trump leads 2024 GOP primary trailed by Pence, DeSantis Trump is a complication for Republican hopes in Virginia The Memo: Trump is diminished but hasn't faded MORE (R) have made appearances in the state recently, while former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Mike PompeoPoll: Trump leads 2024 GOP primary trailed by Pence, DeSantis Pence v. Biden on China: Competing but consistent visions Overnight Defense: Milley reportedly warned Trump against Iran strikes | Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer killed in Afghanistan | 70 percent of active-duty military at least partially vaccinated MORE will attend a GOP fundraising event in the state this month.

Other potential Republican presidential hopefuls include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantisFlorida reports highest daily COVID-19 cases since January First hearing set for lawsuit over Florida's new anti-riot bill Florida AG tests positive for COVID-19 MORE (R), Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), Arkansas Sen. Tim Scott Timothy (Tim) Eugene ScottBiden: Republicans who say Democrats want to defund the police are lying The Hill's Morning Report - Surging COVID-19 infections loom over US, Olympics Six takeaways: What the FEC reports tell us about the midterm elections MORE (R), Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleyCompetition laws could be a death knell for startup mergers and acquisitions Democrat stalls Biden's border nominee Poll: Trump leads 2024 GOP primary trailed by Pence, DeSantis MORE (R), and Florida Sen. Rick Scott (R).

But President Trump Donald TrumpNew Capitol Police chief to take over Friday Overnight Health Care: Biden officials says no change to masking guidance right now | Missouri Supreme Court rules in favor of Medicaid expansion | Mississippi's attorney general asks Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade Michael Wolff and the art of monetizing gossip MORE, who has not said whether he will run again, is one of the biggest factors ahead of the 2024 Republican primary. A number of the potential GOP contenders have said they will not run if Trump launches another bid for president.