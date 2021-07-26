House Democratic super PAC doubles fundraising

The top House Democratic super PAC raised $14.9 million in the first half of 2021, far more than the $8 million it brought in in the first half of 2019, the last off-year for congressional and presidential elections.

House Majority PAC announced Monday that it also had $13.5 million cash on hand at the end of June, nearly double the $7 million it had in the bank at this point two years ago.

The PAC said its haul was fueled by nearly 70,000 contributions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re seeing incredible enthusiasm to support our effort to protect the Democratic House Majority,” said Abby Curran Horrell, House Majority PAC’s executive director. “We are nearly doubling our fundraising from the same period last election cycle and are on track to be able to spend a record amount helping hold the majority. This is a testament to the work being done by Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi [D-Calif.] and House Democrats to help America build back better.”

The Congressional Leadership Fund, House Majority PAC’s GOP counterpart, has not yet released its fundraising for the first half of 2021.

The latest fundraising figures from House Majority PAC indicate it plans on being a big spender in the 2022 midterms, when control of the House will be decided by just a handful of races. The group spent $160 million in the 2020 cycle.

Democrats have a four-seat majority in the House, though that figure could change following a smattering of special races throughout the year.

The party took back control of the lower chamber in 2018, but saw its majority reduced in 2020 in what was a major disappointment for the party.

The president's party historically has lost elections in their first midterm cycle, which has left Republicans hopeful about retaking the House majority next year.