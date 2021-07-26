Trump super PAC promoting Susan Wright ahead of Texas House runoff

A super PAC aligned with former President Trump Donald TrumpRonny Jackson, former White House doctor, predicts Biden will resign McCarthy: Pelosi appointing members of Jan. 6 panel who share 'pre-conceived narrative' Kinzinger denounces 'lies and conspiracy theories' while accepting spot on Jan. 6 panel MORE dropped $100,000 on an ad campaign boosting Susan Wright in the lead-up to the runoff election in Texas’s 6th Congressional District.

The super PAC, Make America Great Again Action, spent $5,000 on ad production and another $95,000 to place the television spot, according to filings with the Federal Election Commission. The ad campaign was first reported over the weekend by the Dallas Morning News.

Wright is facing off against fellow Republican Jake Ellzey in a runoff on Tuesday to represent Texas’s 6th District, south of Dallas and Fort Worth. The two candidates are vying to replace Wright’s late husband, former Rep. Ron Wright Ron WrightTrump pushes support for Wright in home stretch to Texas House runoff Texas Republicans propose audit of Democrat-heavy counties Dallas newspaper endorses Ellzey in special House runoff MORE (R-Texas), who died in February from COVID-19.

Trump endorsed Susan Wright ahead of the district’s May primary contest, and has continued to boost her throughout the runoff campaign. The former president is expected to headline a virtual get-out-the-vote event on Monday.

Candidates of all parties appeared on the ballot in May. But Wright and Ellzey emerged as the top two vote-getters in that election, knocking Democrats out of the running for that seat.

Make America Great Again Action was formed in March as part of Trump’s post-presidential political operation. The effort was spearheaded by his former campaign manager and longtime ally Corey Lewandowski Corey LewandowskiPentagon chief to restore advisory panels after purge of Trump loyalists Trump denies fighting with Pence for hiring Lewandowski The Memo: Dangers intensify for Trump as Vance brings charges MORE.

Matthew Langston, the chief consultant for Wright’s campaign, told the Dallas Morning News that the ad from Make America Great Again Action appeared focused on encouraging voters to turn out for the runoff “to compensate for a low turnout election.”