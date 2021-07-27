Women's March endorses Nina Turner in first-ever electoral endorsement

The Women's March endorsed progressive House candidate Nina Turner on Tuesday ahead of the Democratic primary in Ohio's 11th Congressional District, marking the group's first-ever electoral endorsement.

The Hill was the first outlet to report on the endorsement, which was released through the group's new super PAC, Women’s March Win.

"Nina is just a phenomenal candidate," Women's March Executive Director Rachel O'Leary Carmona told The Hill in an interview, citing her support of progressive policies like Medicare for All and a $15 minimum wage.

"We have been disappointed at the way that Democratic initiatives have been slowed down or stopped and we're looking for people who are going to charge ahead and get the work done. Get it done for women," she continued.

Turner has been involved in the Women's March in the past, speaking multiple times at their recent marches in Washington, D.C.

The first Women's March took place in January of 2017, just one day after former President Trump was inaugurated. The event was estimated to be the largest single-day protest in U.S. history, drawing 4 to 5 million participants across the country. The march continued to take place during each year of the Trump administration.

Carmona told The Hill that the group plans to endorse more candidates ahead of the 2022 midterms.

"The Women's March will be thinking through a broader endorsement process," she said. "We can anticipate more contentious races like this as progressives and Democrats really are grappling with what it looks like to build out the future that works for all Americans."

The news comes as Turner prepares to face Cuyahoga County Democratic Chair Shontel Brown in the 11th District Democratic primary next week. The seat was left vacant after former Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-Ohio) left Capitol Hill to join the Biden administration as secretary of Housing and Urban Development earlier this year.

The seat is heavily Democratic, making the primary consequential. The race has divided Democrats on Capitol Hill, with Turner gaining the endorsement of progressive favorites including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), who stumped for Turner in Cleveland this weekend. Sanders is slated to campaign for Turner later this week.

Brown, on the other hand, is considered an establishment favorite, garnering the endorsements of former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.), who will campaign with Brown this week.