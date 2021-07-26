Trump endorses Ken Paxton over George P. Bush in Texas attorney general race

Former President Trump Donald TrumpRonny Jackson, former White House doctor, predicts Biden will resign McCarthy: Pelosi appointing members of Jan. 6 panel who share 'pre-conceived narrative' Kinzinger denounces 'lies and conspiracy theories' while accepting spot on Jan. 6 panel MORE endorsed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton over Land Commissioner George P. Bush in the state's Republican attorney general primary on Monday.

Trump blasted out a statement calling Paxton a "true Texan who will keep Texas safe" and praised the attorney general for his stances on crime, guns, border security, and "election integrity."

"Attorney General Ken Paxton has been bravely on the front line in the fight for Texas, and America, against the vicious and very dangerous Radical Left Democrats, and the foolish and unsuspecting RINOs that are destroying our Country," Trump said. "It is going to take a PATRIOT like Ken Paxton to advance America First policies in order to Make America Great Again."

Speculation has swirled around who would get the former president's seal of approval in the race. Trump teased an endorsement in late May, saying he liked them both very much.

Paxton is one of Trump's staunchest allies in the Lone Star State, leading the charge to challenge President Biden Joe BidenHouse Republican calls second bout of COVID-19 'far more challenging' Conflicting school mask guidance sparks confusion Biden: Pathway to citizenship in reconciliation package 'remains to be seen' MORE's electoral win over Trump in four states.

Bush, who is the son of Trump's former GOP primary rival Jeb Bush, was notably the only prominent member of his family to endorse Trump for president in 2016. The younger Bush has frequently touted his ties to the former president. Prior to jumping into the attorney general race, Bush tweeted in May that he and Trump spoke over the phone about "how we are keeping up the fight to put America first.”

Bush announced his candidacy for attorney general last month, drawing attention to Paxton's legal issues.

"Enough is enough, Ken," Bush said at his campaign kickoff event in June. "You've brought way too much scandal and too little integrity to this office."

Paxton is the subject of an FBI investigation over accusations from former senior aides that he abused his office to aid a wealthy donor.

After news of Trump's endorsement broke on Monday, Bush hit Paxton over his legal troubles in a tweet.

"I’m running for Attorney General because Texans deserve integrity and honesty from the office of Texas’ top law enforcement official," Bush tweeted. "Texans deserve a candidate without a laundry list of existing and potential criminal indictments."