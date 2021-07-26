A new poll shows Donald Trump Jr. and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantisTrump Jr. inches past DeSantis as most popular GOP figure in new poll: Axios DeSantis takes action against Ben & Jerry's for ending sales in Israeli-occupied areas Crist rips DeSantis over Florida COVID-19 spike: 'We don't have leadership' MORE topping other GOP figures in a survey measuring the popularity of key Republicans.

The poll from Fabrizio, Lee & Associates, first obtained by Axios, shows former President Trump Donald TrumpCuban embassy in Paris attacked by gasoline bombs Trump Jr. inches past DeSantis as most popular GOP figure in new poll: Axios Trump endorses Ken Paxton over George P. Bush in Texas attorney general race MORE's eldest son as the most popular of the GOP figures in the poll, followed closely by DeSantis.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyTrump Jr. inches past DeSantis as most popular GOP figure in new poll: Axios GOP lawmakers request Cuba meeting with Biden House rejects GOP effort to seat McCarthy's picks for Jan. 6 panel MORE (R-Calif.) came in third, followed by Reps. Matt Gaetz Matthew (Matt) GaetzTrump Jr. inches past DeSantis as most popular GOP figure in new poll: Axios Britney Spears's new attorney files motion to remove her dad as conservator GOP brawls over Trump on eve of first Jan. 6 hearing MORE (R-Fla.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene Marjorie Taylor GreeneGOP efforts to downplay danger of Capitol riot increase The Memo: What now for anti-Trump Republicans? Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she's meeting with Trump 'soon' in Florida MORE (R-Ga.). All three scored more favorably than Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellTrump Jr. inches past DeSantis as most popular GOP figure in new poll: Axios House rejects GOP effort to seat McCarthy's picks for Jan. 6 panel Senators scramble to save infrastructure deal MORE (R-Ky.)

Meanwhile, Rep. Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyTrump Jr. inches past DeSantis as most popular GOP figure in new poll: Axios House rejects GOP effort to seat McCarthy's picks for Jan. 6 panel GOP brawls over Trump on eve of first Jan. 6 hearing MORE (Wyo.) — who was stripped of her GOP leadership role earlier this year for speaking out against former President Trump's role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot — scored negatively among the 800 Republicans polled.

All eyes are on any GOP front-runners who might emerge in 2024 should the former president opt to not run for another term. DeSantis and Trump Jr. are among those who have been eyed as potential candidates.

"We found Mitch McConnell’s image has significantly improved since February, while Kevin McCarthy’s has remained consistent but positive," Tony Fabrizio said in a statement to Axios about the poll. "Liz Cheney is incredibly unpopular, while Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene have positive images but are largely undefined and driven by the far right of the party."

"Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump, Jr. are well-known and very well-liked by most Republicans, doing best among President Trump’s biggest supporters," he added.

The poll was conducted among 800 GOP voters between July 6 and July 8, 2021. The poll has a margin of error of 3.46 percentage points.