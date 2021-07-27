Florida Democratic official suspends concealed carry permits for 22 people tied to Capitol riot

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried moved on Tuesday to suspend the concealed carry licenses of 22 people charged in connection to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

“The deeply disturbing events that occurred at our nation’s Capitol on January 6th were sedition, treason, and domestic terrorism – and those individuals involved in the insurrection must be held accountable for attempting to subvert our democratic process,” Fried said in a statement.

Fried’s office did not specify which individuals would have their concealed carry licenses suspended, but so far, dozens of Floridians have been arrested in connection with the riot.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Division of Licensing oversees the state’s concealed carry licensing program and has the ability to suspend a permit if an individual is charged with a felony or other disqualifying offense.

The division can revoke a license if a verdict disqualifies an individual from carrying a concealed weapon, Fried’s office said.

Fried, the only statewide elected Democrat in Florida, is among the top two candidates vying to oust Gov. Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantisTrump Jr. inches past DeSantis as most popular GOP figure in new poll: Axios DeSantis takes action against Ben & Jerry's for ending sales in Israeli-occupied areas Crist rips DeSantis over Florida COVID-19 spike: 'We don't have leadership' MORE (R) in 2022. The move to suspend the concealed carry licenses came on the same day that a House select committee began its investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

In a tweet on Tuesday announcing the license suspensions, Fried placed the blame for the riot squarely on former President Trump Donald TrumpCuban embassy in Paris attacked by gasoline bombs Trump Jr. inches past DeSantis as most popular GOP figure in new poll: Axios Trump endorses Ken Paxton over George P. Bush in Texas attorney general race MORE.

“I just suspended the concealed weapons permits of 22 people involved in the insurrection against the United States of America instigated by Donald Trump on January 6, 2021,” she tweeted.