Trump asks if Rand Paul has 'learned lesson' on endorsements

Former President Trump Donald TrumpMajority of Americans in new poll say it would be bad for the country if Trump ran in 2024 ,800 bottle of whiskey given to Pompeo by Japan is missing Liz Cheney says her father is 'deeply troubled' about the state of the Republican Party MORE singled out Sen. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulKaine says he has votes to pass Iraq War repeal in Senate Overnight Defense: Senate panel votes to scrap Iraq war authorizations | Police officer fatally stabbed outside Pentagon ID'd | Biden admin approves first Taiwan arms sale Senate panel votes to repeal Iraq war authorizations MORE (R-Ky.) on Thursday, asking if the Kentucky Republican “will apologize” for breaking with him in an Ohio GOP House primary.

Trump’s candidate of choice, coal industry lobbyist Mike Carey, won that primary on Tuesday, all but assuring that he’ll go on to succeed former Rep. Steve Stivers Steven (Steve) Ernst StiversFive takeaways from the Ohio special primaries Trump-backed Mike Carey wins GOP primary in Ohio special election The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - White House, Dems play blame game over evictions MORE (R-Ohio), who stepped down earlier this year to lead the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

Paul, meanwhile, had thrown his support behind former Ohio state Rep. Ron Hood in the Ohio primary, putting himself at odds with Trump. A political action committee (PAC) aligned with Paul spent heavily in support of Hood – an investment that didn’t go unnoticed by Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hood placed third in the Tuesday primary, falling more than 20 points short of Carey.

“Do you think Rand Paul will apologize for spending nearly $1 Million on another candidate in Ohio's 15th District congressional race after I had already endorsed Mike Carey?” Trump said in a statement. “In any event, Mike went on to an unprecedented victory, more than doubling the second placed finisher and Rand's candidate came in a distant third out of eleven.”

Trump was quick to tout Carey’s win this week as his own as he seeks to prove his dominance over the GOP. The former president has faced challenges to his influence in recent weeks after his preferred candidate in a Texas runoff election lost to another Republican.

Several Senate Republicans also broke with Trump last week in voting to take up a bipartisan infrastructure bill that he had lobbied against.

His remarks on Paul on Thursday suggest that he’s willing to go after even his allies when it comes to his post-presidential influence in Republican politics.

“Rand is a different kind of guy, but I like him a lot anyway, and I'm proud to have endorsed him when when he ran,” he said. “Do you think he learned his lesson?”