Trump encourages supporters to buy misspelled 'Trump Offical Card'

Former President Trump Donald TrumpMajority of Americans in new poll say it would be bad for the country if Trump ran in 2024 ,800 bottle of whiskey given to Pompeo by Japan is missing Liz Cheney says her father is 'deeply troubled' about the state of the Republican Party MORE on Wednesday sent an email to supporters asking them to vote on designs for membership cards indicating their alliance with him, though one of the options misspelled the word “official.”

Insider first reported on the cards Wednesday, noting that Trump’s Save America PAC sent out two emails about the red-and-gold cards, with the first message reading, “The card you select will be carried by Patriots all around the Country.”



"They will be a sign of your dedicated support to our movement to SAVE AMERICA, and I'm putting my full trust in you,” the email added.

The second email said the “Official Trump Cards” would be “reserved for President Trump's STRONGEST supporters."

"We recently met with the President in his Florida office and showed him four designs," the email added. "Originally we were planning on releasing just one design, but when President Trump saw the cards on his desk, he said, 'These are BEAUTIFUL. We should let the American People decide - they ALWAYS know best!'"

The four designs include one with a gold bald eagle, another including the U.S. seal and a third with an American flag waving in the background.

The fourth option has a solid red background and, like two of the other designs, reads “Official Trump Card.”

However, the option with the flag has a spelling error reads, “Trump Offical Card.”

Each of the designs contain Trump’s signature, along with the logo for the Save America PAC and areas for the supporter’s name and ID number.

It was not immediately clear when the cards would be issued, though it appears to be just one of the latest fundraising tactics by the team months after Trump left the Oval Office.

Late last month, the Trump PAC announced in an email that it was selling signed photos of Trump for $45 each.

The Hill has reached out to Trump’s team for comment.

Several of the ex-president's critics, including anti-Trump GOP group The Lincoln Project, took to social media to poke fun at the cards, pointing out the spelling error.

Nothing spells official quite like… misspelling ‘official.’ pic.twitter.com/PdAZLgMeKQ — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 5, 2021

Others criticized the cards, with many arguing that the design with the bald eagle resembled the Nazi Eagle symbol first developed in the 1920s in Germany.

Trying to think where I have seen the new Trump Card insignia before ‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/sZ3VNgFUvt — Amy Siskind ️‍ (@Amy_Siskind) August 5, 2021

However, others, including attorney Jenna Ellis, who formerly served as a member of Trump’s legal team aiming to overturn the results of the 2020 election, tweeted that requirements to show proof of vaccination at some businesses and restaurants were “1000% worse.”

