Rep. Joyce Beatty endorses Tim Ryan in Ohio Senate race

Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) Chairwoman Joyce Beatty (D) on Friday endorsed fellow Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan (D) in his bid for the state's open Senate seat next year, the latest sign of Democrats closing ranks around the congressman in the primary.

“My friend Tim Ryan will be a fantastic senator for Ohio, and I couldn’t be happier to endorse him,” Beatty said in a statement. “I’ve seen firsthand how he shows up every day to fight for working people.”

Beatty represents Ohio's 3rd Congressional District, which encompasses much of the state capital of Columbus. Her endorsement is seen as significant both as an Ohio lawmaker and the leader of the CBC.

Ryan responded to Beatty's show of support in a separate statement.

“It’s been a privilege to represent Ohio alongside Congresswoman Beatty, and as senator, I’m looking forward to continuing to work together as we reinvest in our state and cut Ohio workers in on the deal," he said.

The congresswoman and other CBC lawmakers, including Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.), flexed their political muscles in Cleveland last weekend while campaigning for Democrat Shontel Brown in Ohio's 11th District Democratic primary. Brown defeated progressive Nina Turner on Tuesday.

Ryan is currently the only Democrat running in his party's primary to replace retiring Sen. Rob Portman Robert (Rob) Jones PortmanSchumer moves to shut down debate on T infrastructure bill In praise of Susan Collins' persistent bipartisanship CBO says bipartisan infrastructure bill would add 6B to deficit over 10 years MORE (R) in the Buckeye State.

Meanwhile, on the Republican side, six candidates have entered the race, including former Ohio GOP Chair Jane Timken, former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel, venture capitalist and author JD Vance, businessman Mark Pukita, investment banker Mike Gibbons and luxury car dealer Bernie Moreno.

The Cook Political Report rates the 2022 race as "lean Republican."