Orlando activist to announce candidacy for Demings's House seat

Orlando-based activist and organizer Maxwell Frost is set to announce his candidacy for Rep. Val Demings Valdez (Val) Venita DemingsThe Hill's Morning Report - Surging COVID-19 infections loom over US, Olympics Six takeaways: What the FEC reports tell us about the midterm elections Cuba, Haiti pose major challenges for Florida Democrats MORE's (D-Fla.) House seat on Wednesday, joining the crowded Democratic primary field to replace the congresswoman in 2022.

If elected, Frost, 24, could be among the first members of Generation Z elected to the House. The Hill was the first national outlet to report on his candidacy.

Frost, an organizer for the gun control group March for Our Lives, identifies as a progressive Democrat. He told The Hill that his campaign's core issues are gun violence prevention, Medicare for all, and reimagining criminal justice reform and environmental justice.

"Every two years every community has an opportunity to send a different type of politician to Congress and we've seen people doing this across the nation with folks like AOC [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezOcasio-Cortez says 'I didn't think I was just going to be killed' during Capitol riot Biden stronger after Ohio — and Trump still commands GOP Senate votes to end debate on T infrastructure bill MORE (D-N.Y.)] and [Rep.] Cori Bush [D-Mo.]," Frost told The Hill. "Now we have an open seat here where we have an opportunity to elect another person to Congress who's going to fight for folks who are suffering."

His campaign has the support of prominent gun-control activist and March for Our Lives co-founder David Hogg.

Frost's candidacy comes follows a slew of progressive defeats in Democratic primaries in Ohio's 11th congressional district, the Virginia Democratic gubernatorial primary, the New York City mayoral primary, and special House elections in Louisiana’s 2nd District and New Mexico’s 1st District.

"I stand for a lot of progressive ideals, but the way we're coming at this campaign, I think, is going to feel a little different than what we've been used to on the progressive side," Frost said. "What I mean by that is I'm not challenging someone. This is an open seat. I am a son of this district born and raised here. I'm someone who's been doing this work for a while in establishment circles that might not agree with me fully on specific measures that we need to take."

Frost is the sixth Democrat to throw his hat in the 10th congressional district's Democratic primary. So far, state Sen. Randolph Bracy (D), state attorney Natalie Jackson, civil rights attorney Natalie Jackson, Rev. Terrence Gray, Jack Achenbach, and Teresa Tachon have jumped into the race.

Demings, who has represented the district since 2017, is challenging Republican Sen. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioBiden stronger after Ohio — and Trump still commands GOP Republicans are the 21st-century Know-Nothing Party Hillicon Valley: Federal cyber agency kicks off effort to defend US against cyberattacks | Senators introduce bill to sanction nations tied to ransomware attacks | Amazon pushes back corporate reopening MORE (R-Fla.) in 2022.