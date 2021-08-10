Cincinnati mayor announces Ohio gubernatorial campaign

Cincinnati's mayor announced his gubernatorial bid on Tuesday, pitting him against Dayton's mayor in the growing Democratic primary field.

“Ohio needs a comeback and deserves a leader who can lead one,” Mayor John Cranley said in a tweet.

“I led our comeback in Cincinnati. Now I'm running for Governor to help write Ohio's comeback story,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ohio needs a comeback and deserves a leader who can lead one.



I led our comeback in Cincinnati. Now I'm running for Governor to help write Ohio's comeback story.

I hope you'll join me. pic.twitter.com/RyHOZAKCOL — John Cranley (@JohnCranley) August 10, 2021

Cranley has already raised more than $1.3 million, while Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley (D) says she has brought in more than $1.6 million, The Associated Press reported.

“Ohio needs a comeback and deserves a governor who has led a comeback,” Cranley said in an interview with the AP. “It’s not going to be easy to take a state like Ohio, which like so many in the Midwest has been in decline, and to have it come back again, but that’s what we’re going to do.”

According to his campaign video, Cranley wants to legalize marijuana in the state to pay for programs such as improving roads and water systems.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also wants to create 30,000 new jobs in sectors like renewable energy that he says will pay $60,000 annually.

“We’re not going to insult you with platitudes and false promises. Our plans will lead to real results. And if we don’t get it done in my first term, I won’t run again," Cranley said.

Gov. Mike DeWine Mike DeWineThe governor who wouldn't let parents manage even a tiny portion of federal COVID aid Ohio governor says vaccine lottery was successful Sunday shows preview: Delta concerns prompt CDC mask update; bipartisan infrastructure bill to face challenges in Senate MORE (R) is expected to seek a second term in office, but Republicans are also expected to have a crowded primary field.