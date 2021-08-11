Betsy DeVos not running for Michigan governor

Former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos Betsy DeVosBiden Education Department hires vocal proponent of canceling student debt Erik Prince involved in push for experimental COVID-19 vaccine: report Biden administration reverses Trump-era policy that hampered probes of student loan companies MORE on Tuesday said she will not enter the race for Michigan governor in 2022, ending speculation of a potential gubernatorial bid.

“I am not running for governor,” DeVos told The Detroit News. “It's not going to be me. I appreciate that some folks are interested in that, but I think the rumor and interest really only serves to highlight how desperate Michiganders are for new leadership."

DeVos's advisers added that the former state party chairwoman never considered challenging Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Gretchen WhitmerThe governor who wouldn't let parents manage even a tiny portion of federal COVID aid Lawmakers must also serve as community organizers Florida RNC official called vaccines the 'mark of the beast': report MORE (D), The Associated Press reported.

DeVos forged strong ties with former President Trump Donald TrumpWyoming GOP leaders say they no longer recognize Cheney as party member GOP governors divided over response to COVID-19 surge Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win MORE while she was Education secretary, but left her position one day after the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

“There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me," she wrote of the former president in her resignation letter at the time.

Still, her distancing from Trump has done little to win over Democrats.

DeVos's absence in the governor's race does not necessarily mean Whitmer will be on a glide path to reelection. Retired Detroit police chief James Craig recently announced his candidacy.