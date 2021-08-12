Poll: Nearly a third of Trump voters don't plan to get vaccinated

Americans who voted for former President Trump Donald TrumpRand Paul disclosure shows his wife bought stock in COVID-19 treatment in late filing Former Massachusetts Sen. Scott Brown considering return to politics Judge: Dominion suits against Trump allies Giuliani, Powell, Lindell can proceed MORE last year are 10 times more likely than those who cast their ballot for President Biden Joe BidenBriahna Joy Gray: Progressives should celebrate budget passage, remain focused on fight Officials still looking for parents of 337 separated children, court filing says ​​Former U.S. attorney in Atlanta says abrupt resignation stemmed from not peddling Trump voter fraud claim MORE to say they don’t ever plan to get vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new Fox News poll out Thursday.

Thirty-two percent of Trump voters say they have no places to receive one of the three coronavirus vaccines available in the U.S., compared to only 3 percent of Biden voters, the poll found.

Eighty-six percent of Biden voters say they’ve already been vaccinated, while 54 percent of Trump voters said the same.

ADVERTISEMENT

The findings underscore the immense partisan divide at play in the nationwide effort to vaccinate Americans against a virus that has ravaged the world for more than 18 months.

Making the situation even more dire is the rapid spread of the delta variant, which has caused the number of infections to surge in recent weeks.

The spikes in caseloads have hit states with large numbers of unvaccinated residents particularly hard. Florida, where roughly half the population is still unvaccinated, is now averaging more than 20,000 new infections each day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 data tracker.

The Fox News poll also found significant differences in how Biden voters and Trump voters see potential vaccine mandates and requirements.

Seventy-seven percent of Trump voters say that it’s more important to allow people to choose whether or not to be vaccinated, while only 16 percent of Biden voters said the same.

ADVERTISEMENT

The overwhelming majority of Biden voters — 81 percent — say they believe it’s more important to prioritize overall public health and safety by requiring vaccinations in order for people to participate in everyday activities. Twenty-one percent of Trump voters also hold that belief.

The Biden administration announced late last month that federal employees will be required to be vaccinated or undergo regular COVID-19 testing and wear masks at work. The Pentagon has also moved toward making coronavirus vaccinations mandatory for members of the military.

The Fox News poll is based on interviews with 1,002 registered voters nationwide and was conducted from Aug. 7 to 10. It has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.