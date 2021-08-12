Cotton to stump for Iowa GOP candidate amid 2024 speculation

Sen. Tom Cotton Tom Bryant CottonAmerica's pandemic of COVID hypocrisy Overnight Defense: Biden administration expands Afghan refugee program | Culture war comes for female draft registration | US launches third Somalia strike in recent weeks Up next in the culture wars: Adding women to the draft MORE (R-Ark.) is heading to Iowa to stump for Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-Iowa) at a fundraiser this month, fueling speculation of a potential 2024 presidential bid.

“I’m thrilled to join Congresswoman Ashley Hinson later this month in Iowa,” Cotton said in a statement. “Ashley is a force to be reckoned with in Washington – she is fighting Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiBernie Sanders says he plans to persuade progressives to help pass .5T spending package House Democrats press leaders to include more funding for electric vehicles in spending plan On The Money: Pelosi says no vote on infrastructure this month | Senate Democrats approve budget resolution MORE’s radical agenda and defending our values, our Constitution, and Iowa’s taxpayers every single day. Together we are going to take back the House in 2022.”

Hinson, a first-term member of Congress who defeated former Rep. Abby Finkenauer Abby Lea FinkenauerAxne endorses Finkenauer Senate bid in Iowa 'Blue wave' Democrats eye comebacks after losing reelection The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Jan. 6 probe, infrastructure to dominate week MORE last year, is among Democrats’ top GOP targets in the 2022 midterm elections. So far, only one Democrat, Iowa state Sen. Liz Mathis, has jumped into the race to oust Hinson next year.

Cotton, who easily won a second term in the Senate last year, is one of several Republicans seen as potential presidential contenders in 2024.

He traveled to Iowa, the first-in-the-nation caucus state, to campaign alongside Sen. Chuck Grassley Chuck GrassleySenate gives Biden big bipartisan win The 19 GOP senators who voted for the T infrastructure bill This week: Senate races toward summer break MORE (R-Iowa) in June, and made a trip to New Hampshire, which holds the first presidential primary, last month.

Cotton isn’t the only prominent GOP senator and potential 2024 candidate heading to Iowa to stump for Hinson. Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzSenate confirms Biden's first ambassador Cruz blocks Biden's State Department nominees ahead of Senate break Schumer sets September voting rights fight after GOP blocks quick debate MORE (R-Texas) is also expected to campaign for Hinson at a barbecue fundraiser on Aug. 28.

--Updated at 12:30 p.m.