Hochul to host in-person fundraiser next week in Buffalo: report

New York Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul (D), who is set to lead the state when Gov. Andrew Cuomo Andrew CuomoJournalist Ross Barkan: Cuomo resigned because he 'did not have friends' in government Hochul touts readiness, distance from Cuomo Amtrak requiring employees to be vaccinated or face testing MORE's (D) resignation takes effect later this month and has already announced she will seek a full term next year, will host a fundraiser Wednesday in Buffalo, people familiar with the matter told CNBC.

CNBC reported that tickets for the event, which also celebrates Hochul's birthday, are expected to cost between $2,500 and $5,000. Hochul, who is set to become the first female governor of New York, hosts a fundraiser for her birthday every year.

There will likely be a separate grassroots donor event on the same day, according to CNBC, which added that the event was set up before Cuomo’s resignation.

The fundraiser was initially set to take place on Hochul’s property in Buffalo, but was moved given the heightened interest in her.

There is, however, a chance the event could be postponed until after she settles into the governorship.

A spokesperson for the lieutenant governor declined to comment to CNBC.

Cuomo on Tuesday announced his resignation after state Attorney General Letitia James (D) released a report finding that he sexually harassed 11 different women, in addition to breaking state and federal laws.

CNBC noted that the money will go to Hochul’s lieutenant governor re-election campaign, which reported raising $525,000 in the first half of the year, with more than $1.7 million on hand.

The gubernatorial race is heating up already, with Rep. Lee Zeldin Lee ZeldinNew Yorkers must decide how disqualifying Andrew Cuomo's behavior has been Sunday shows preview: Biden defends troop withdrawal in Afghanistan; COVID-19 impacting unvaccinated pockets Misled condemnation of the Lebanese Armed Forces will help Hezbollah MORE (R-N.Y.) already securing the support of much of the state Republican Party. Also in the race are Republicans former Westchester County executive Rob Astorino and Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiJudge: Dominion suits against Trump allies Giuliani, Powell, Lindell can proceed Rudy Giuliani joins Cameo Republicans are the 21st-century Know-Nothing Party MORE.

Hochul is the only Democrat to officially declare that she’s running for governor, but others have been expressed interest. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioFrance now requires virus pass in restaurants, trains Partisan fight over vaccine mandates moves to House As COVID-19 infections climb, vaccine mandates follow MORE has not ruled out a bid.