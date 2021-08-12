Pompeo to headline fundraiser for Youngkin

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Mike PompeoBiden officials voice support for US assistance to Egypt amid criticisms of human rights American held in Russian prison released from solitary confinement At least 20 types of gifts missing from State Department's vault MORE will headline a fundraiser for Virginia gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin in Washington, D.C., next month amid speculation Pompeo is exploring a potential 2024 presidential bid.

Tickets for the fundraiser start at $1,000 per person, while a sponsor and a host can pay $5,000 and $10,000 respectively, according to an invitation obtained by The Hill. The event is slated to take place Sept. 1.

Pompeo is the second potential 2024 candidate and former Trump administration official to hit the campaign trail with Youngkin. Last month former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley Nikki HaleyWill Pence primary Trump — and win? Noem to travel to South Carolina for early voting event Poll: Trump leads 2024 GOP primary trailed by Pence, DeSantis MORE campaigned with Youngkin over the course of two days in Richmond and Northern Virginia.

ADVERTISEMENT

News of the fundraiser comes as Pompeo and other potential 2024 GOP contenders work to connect with GOP voters amid speculation they could launch their own bids for the White House. Pompeo delivered an address at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in southern California last month and called for a return to religious values in the U.S.

“To reclaim America, which I believe only our party can do, I believe there is no more important resource than our churches, our synagogues, our mosques, and temples that grace this United States of America," Pompeo said.

In addition to Youngkin and Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceMellman: Your rights and my nose The Hill's 12:30 Report - Presented by AT&T - Rafael Nadal spotted around D.C. during Citi Open Pence urges young conservatives to get COVID-19 vaccine MORE, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantisAtlanta-area elementary students move to virtual learning after COVID-19 outbreak Psaki takes aim at DeSantis over Florida ventilator request The Hill's 12:30 Report - Presented by Facebook - Senate Democrats pass .5T budget resolution MORE (R), and Sen. Tom Cotton Tom Bryant CottonAmerica's pandemic of COVID hypocrisy Overnight Defense: Biden administration expands Afghan refugee program | Culture war comes for female draft registration | US launches third Somalia strike in recent weeks Up next in the culture wars: Adding women to the draft MORE (R-Ark.) have been floated as potential 2024 hopefuls.

Cotton announced on Thursday that he will be heading to the early presidential caucus state of Iowa to campaign with Rep. Ashely Hinson (R-Iowa) in her 2022 reelection bid.