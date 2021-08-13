Trump: 'It's about time' that 'loser' Cuomo resign

Former President Trump Donald TrumpStudy finds more than 9,000 anti-Asian attacks took place since March 2020 Biden marks fourth anniversary of Charlottesville Trump, House committee to appeal judge's order to hand over some tax records MORE has started fundraising off New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Andrew CuomoHochul to host in-person fundraiser next week in Buffalo: report New York assemblyman: Cuomo impeachment should go forward despite resignation These states are requiring vaccines or testing for government workers MORE's (D) resignation announcement, saying "it's about time he resigned."

The fundraising pitch Friday appeared to be the first time the former president has publicly weighed in on Cuomo's resignation, which he announced earlier this week amid sexual harassment allegations. Cuomo said his resignation would take effect in two weeks.

“Friend, Andrew Cuomo has got real problems - he handled COVID horribly and he’s DESTROYED New York - and it’s about time he resigned,” Trump said in the fundraising email issued through his Save America PAC on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To tell you the truth, this guy is a TOTAL LOSER, and New York, as well as the entire Country, is better off without him,” Trump added.

Cuomo said he would resign amid rising pressure from Democrats nationally and in New York over a series of sexual harassment accusations from 11 women, allegations that were detailed as part of an investigation conducted by New York Attorney General Letitia James's (D) office.

The governor initially questioned the accuracy of a report issued by James's office while defending his past interactions and refusing to resign. He argued in a 15-minute video released hours after the report that "the facts are much different than what has been portrayed."

“First, I want you to know directly from me that I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances. I am 63 years old. I have lived my entire adult life in public view. That is just not who I am, and that’s not who I have ever been,” he maintained.

Cuomo, facing potential impeachment, reversed course this week, saying on Tuesday that he would formally step down in 14 days. He announced the reversal two days after a top aide, Melissa DeRosa, also announced she would resign.

Trump, who repeatedly sparred with Cuomo over the COVID-19 pandemic while in office and also faced past harassment allegations that he denied, used Friday's fundraising appeal to urge people to donate to him to fight against “political opportunists and TRUMP HATERS.”

“America is actually better off without a lot of Liberal Wokesters like Cuomo. We got rid of one, and now the real work begins,” he said.