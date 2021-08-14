Caitlyn Jenner tours southern border: 'We don't have a country unless we have a secure border'

Former reality star and California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner on Friday made a trip to the southern border wall in San Diego, touting her plans for border control should she be elected governor of the state in the upcoming recall election.

"We don't have a state, we do not have a country unless we have a secure border," Jenner said. "Bottom line. That's it."

Jenner pledged to "fill in the gaps" at the border wall by providing more resources with state funds, while simultaneously slamming current Gov. Gavin Newsom Gavin NewsomBiden urges Californians to vote against effort to recall Newsom The Hill's 12:30 Report - Presented by Facebook - Local, state governments boost call for mask mandates LA council moves to create vaccination requirements for indoor public spaces MORE's (D) approach to mitigate the recent influx in border crossings.

"I commend everyone at border control and I would like them to know me as governor," Jenner said. "I would support them one hundred percent. I'd come down here all the time to support them and to see what's going on on this border. There's a lot a governor can do, but we have to have a governor who's willing to do this."

She also noted that the issues at the border were a major factor in determining her run for governor, according to KUSI News.

“I was laying in bed and I was watching what was happening at the border — people dying, drowning and kids in cages,” Jenner said. “It was bad policies and bad outcomes.”

The Olympic gold medalist announced her bid in April. She is running as a Republican.

Earlier this month, the California Republican Party decided against endorsing a candidate in the state’s upcoming recall election, as 24 GOP candidates, including Jenner, seek to challenge Newsom.