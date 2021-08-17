Anti-abortion group targets Democrats ahead of 2022

The Susan B. Anthony List, a conservative anti-abortion group, is targeting a number of House and Senate Democrats on their stances ahead of the 2022 midterms in a new six-figure campaign.

The campaign, which includes a number of digital ads, press tours, and phone calls, is set to take place while lawmakers are on recess this month. The Hill was the first outlet to report on the campaign.

The group has labeled the Democrats targeted in the campaign as "The Terrible 20," and focuses on Democratic lawmakers who refused to support the Hyde Amendment, which bans federal programs such as Medicaid from covering the costs of abortion services.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Senators and Representatives who insist on forcing taxpayers to fund abortion on demand and support barbaric, late abortions without limits must and will face the consequences of their extremism at the ballot box. SBA List’s ongoing campaign to expose abortion extremism in battleground states and districts includes a multi-faceted education campaign and even door-to-door visits from our field team,” said Susan B. Anthony List spokesperson Mallory Quigley.

The lawmakers include Sens. Raphael Warnock Raphael WarnockProud Boys supporter pleads guilty to social media threats tied to Jan. 6 Schumer sets September voting rights fight after GOP blocks quick debate Manchin may be the only one who can save the Hyde Amendment MORE (Ga.) and Mark KellyMark KellyHouse Democrats press leaders to include more funding for electric vehicles in spending plan Arizona state senator resigns following arrest for sexual misconduct with minors Photos of the Week: Rep. Cori Bush, Beirut clash and duck derby MORE (Ariz.) and Reps. Deborah Ross (N.C.), Tom O’Halleran (Ariz.), Stephanie Murphy Stephanie MurphyModerates revolt on infrastructure in new challenge for Pelosi The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by AT&T - Pelosi refuses to budge on bipartisan infrastructure bill It's now Pelosi's move on bipartisan roads bill MORE (Fla.), Lucy McBath Lucia (Lucy) Kay McBathModerates revolt on infrastructure in new challenge for Pelosi Everytown recruiting gun violence survivors to run for office Critical race theory becomes focus of midterms MORE (Ga.), Carolyn Bordeaux (Ga.), Cindy Axne Cindy AxneProtect federal infrastructure dollars from state loopholes Axne endorses Finkenauer Senate bid in Iowa Grassley pressured to run as Democrats set sights on Iowa MORE (Iowa), Sharice Davids Sharice DavidsReba McEntire announces breakthrough COVID-19 infection Rep. Sharice Davids becomes latest COVID-19 breakthrough case Majority of House Democrats urge keeping climate provisions in infrastructure package MORE (Kansas), Jared Golden (Maine), Elissa Slotkin Elissa SlotkinModerates revolt on infrastructure in new challenge for Pelosi House erupts in anger over Jan. 6 and Trump's role House passes host of bills to strengthen cybersecurity in wake of attacks MORE (Mich.), Haley Stevens Haley Maria StevensOvernight Health Care: Fauci clashes with Paul - again | New York reaches .1B settlement with opioid distributors | Delta variant accounts for 83 percent of US COVID-19 cases Abortion rights group endorsing 12 House Democrats ahead of midterms House GOP campaign arm hits vulnerable Democrats on inflation in July 4 ad campaign MORE (Mich.), Christopher PappasChristopher (Chris) Charles PappasTop Democrat: 'A lot of spin' coming from White House on infrastructure Former Trump aide announces run for New Hampshire House seat Democrats facing tough reelections back bipartisan infrastructure deal MORE (N.H.), Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) RyanRep. Joyce Beatty endorses Tim Ryan in Ohio Senate race House passes spending bill to boost Capitol Police and Hill staffer pay Tim Ryan slams McCarthy for mocking Capitol physician, mask mandate MORE (Ohio), Susan Wild Susan WildOvernight Health Care: Fauci clashes with Paul - again | New York reaches .1B settlement with opioid distributors | Delta variant accounts for 83 percent of US COVID-19 cases Abortion rights group endorsing 12 House Democrats ahead of midterms Democrats face daunting hurdles despite promising start MORE (Penn.), Matt Cartwright Matthew (Matt) Alton CartwrightHouse Democrats unveil .9 billion bill to boost security after insurrection Garland emphasizes national security, civil rights in budget hearing House Democrats call for paid legal representation in immigration court MORE (Penn.), Connor Lamb (Penn.), Vicente Gonzalez (Texas), Elaine Luria Elaine Goodman LuriaModerates revolt on infrastructure in new challenge for Pelosi Overnight Defense: Watchdog blasts government's handling of Afghanistan conflict | Biden asks Pentagon to look into mandatory vaccines | Congress passes new Capitol security bill Overnight Defense: House Armed Services starts defense bill markups | Two Navy sailors die of COVID-19 | Pentagon reimposes mask mandate in some places MORE (Virginia) and Peter DeFazio Peter Anthony DeFazioHouse Democrats press leaders to include more funding for electric vehicles in spending plan The Hill's Sustainability Report: Seawalls protect some communities — at the expense of others Rail advocates say infrastructure bill falls short MORE (Oregon).

The ban from the Hyde Amendment has been added to federal spending bills every year since 1976. Last month, the amendment was not included in the spending bill introduced and then cleared by the House Appropriations labor and health and human services subcommittee.

Republicans and Democrats have supported the amendment in the past, but during last year's presidential campaign, President Biden Joe BidenBiden administration to announce booster shots for most fully vaccinated Americans: reports Afghanistan falls in chaos: Five takeaways Trump ally Adam Laxalt files to challenge Cortez Masto in Nevada MORE reversed his previous support for the amendment and vowed to end it after coming under pressure from fellow Democrats and advocacy groups.

The abortion debate will likely play in next year's midterm elections as abortion rights groups are warning that the Supreme Court could use a Mississippi case to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.