California GOP recall candidate ends bid after heart attack

Former Rep. Doug Ose (R-Calif.) is ending his bid for California governor after having a heart attack Sunday.

Ose announced his decision in a statement Tuesday, saying he would focus on his health and healing instead of running for governor in next month’s recall election. He also noted that he will have to undergo additional procedures on his path to recovery.

“While I’m told I should expect a full recovery, additional procedures and potentially surgery are required, and it has become clear that I must now focus my attention on rehabilitation and healing,” he said. “Sometimes you have to do things that you don’t want to do. ... My campaign for governor is over.”

Ose said that he “experienced the sudden onset of concerning medical symptoms” Sunday evening before calling 911. He was brought by ambulance to Mercy General Hospital in Sacramento where he was treated for a heart attack.

Ose, who represented California's 3rd District in the House from 1999 until 2005, was one of several Republicans running to replace California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), who faces a recall election on Sept. 14.

Despite his past public service, Ose had struggled to break out in the field of potential Newsom replacements. One poll from SurveyUSA released last week showed him garnering only 4 percent support among California voters, putting him behind Democrat Kevin Paffrath and three other Republicans.